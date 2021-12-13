After 16 years with Angela Merkel, Germany begins a new era with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Although the newly appointed German leader has promised “high impact” changes, a significant degree of continuity is in the offing. Analysis by our Berlin correspondent, Thomas Sparrow.

On Wednesday, December 8, in the morning, in one of the most important precincts of German democracy, Olaf Scholz took off his black mask and visibly moved, he uttered a word that, like few others, will mark his political career: “Yes.”

Scholz had just been elected by the German Parliament as the postwar ninth chancellor and the successor to Angela Merkel. And with his “yes” he was answering the question of the president of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, if he accepted his new position.

Thus began a new political era in Germany. After 5,860 days of Merkel as chancellor and 16 years of a center-right government, Olaf Scholz assumed the leadership of one of the main economic powers in the world on December 8, 2021.

And with that change also came questions: What will be the style of government of Scholz? What can Germany’s allies expect from the new chancellor?

“High impact policy”

The new Government will be formed by a coalition of three parties that are not natural partners: The Social Democrats, to which the Chancellor belongs, the Greens and the Liberals of the FDP. It is an unprecedented coalition at the federal level.

The three parties, which form a center-left alliance, presented a coalition agreement of 177 pages that collects the main purposes of this new era. The central message is “to dare to make more progress” and the new chancellor has already assured that he wants to implement a “high impact policy”.

This means, in a concrete way, that the new Government intends to increase the minimum wage to 12 euros, which would benefit some 10 million people, no increase taxes, build more housing to fix shortages, and cut unnecessary bureaucracy.









There is also the fight against climate change, a central theme of the new German Executive and especially of the Greens. The coalition aims to decarbonize Germany by 2030 and increase investment in renewable energy.

The objective is that by the end of the current decade, 80% of electricity comes from renewable energies and the 50% of the heating is climate neutral.

However, in recent weeks it has been widely discussed to what extent the Government will be able to finance all these changes, especially in times of crisis. indebtedness due to the pandemic.

The fourth wave of the coronavirus also continues to seriously affect the country and could end up overshadowing these purposes, at least in the short and medium term.

There is no doubt in Germany that the urgent challenge for Scholz and his team is to lower infection rates and increase vaccination, which compared to other European countries has been low.

Continuity

But beyond the “high impact” changes proposed by the new coalition, there will undoubtedly be a major degree of continuity in the new German government.

This is something that Scholz himself admitted in his first appearance at the chancellery.

After all, Scholz was Merkel’s finance minister and vice chancellor in her last term at the helm of Germany, when the chancellor led a coalition between her conservative bloc and the Social Democrats.

Likewise, Scholz reached his current position in large part because he is considered a politician with a long history and a safe bet in times of crisis. He himself has ensured that German citizens they know him well, a phrase that recalls one of Merkel’s great electoral slogans.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives power to her successor, new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Berlin Chancellery on December 8, 2021. © Reuters

Many even compare the style of the two, ensuring that they share pragmatism or their way of being little emotional.

This continuity will be evident in foreign policy, something that Scholz himself recognized this month in Berlin.

Not everything, of course, will be the same: that portfolio will be, for the first time, in the hands of a woman, Annalena Baerbock, co-leader of the Greens. She has hinted that there could be a stronger tone towards China or Russia, especially given the human rights situation in both countries.

Baerbock has said he will pursue a “values-based” foreign policy. And true to the principles of his party, he will give more priority to the fight against climate change.

“From day one, I will give international climate policy the place it deserves on the diplomatic agenda: at the top”, assured in his first days in office.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at NATO headquarters on December 9, 2021 in Brussels. JOHN THYS AFP

But beyond that, the broad features of German foreign policy will remain: the very close alliance with France, the strengthening of transatlantic ties, the firm commitment to the European Union, multilateralism as a priority approach.

That was clear in the inauguration speech from the new Foreign Minister: “Although the coalition is new to Germany, we can continue to trust our country.”

Thus, the new government of Olaf Scholz intends to seek a balance between continuity and novelty, between a fresh impulse after 16 years of Merkel but without completely discarding the foundations left by a chancellor who, like few others, marked the destiny of Germany and from Europe.