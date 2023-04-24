He Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledoinvestigated for corruption and money laundering in the framework of the mega-scandal of bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrechtwas detained this Sunday night in a Lima prison after being extradited from the United States.

77 years old and diagnosed with cancer according to his lawyers, Toledo will serve 18 months in preventive detention awaiting trial, as announced by the Judiciary after ruling out the house arrest requested by the defendant.

How did the presidency of Alejandro Toledo go?

Born on March 28, 1946 in the Andean town of Cabana, in the department of Ancash, Toledo is the fourth of 16 siblings from a humble family that emigrated to Chimbote, on the north coast of Peru, in the 1950s.

During his primary studies he worked as a shoe shine and street vendor, and in 1966 he obtained a scholarship to study Economics in the US, at the University of San Francisco, to which he later added a doctorate from Stanford University.

His political career began in 1995 with a presidential nomination in which he only received 3.3 percent of the vote. He appeared again in 2000, with the Perú Posible party (of which he was founder and president), being the most voted in the first round with 40%. However, he did not appear at the second, claiming fraud on the part of Alberto Fujimori.

In 2001 new elections were held in which Toledo prevailed over Alan García in the second round; and he assumed the Presidency in July. During his government, he pulled Peru out of recession and managed to make the economy grow steadily, but he was unable to extinguish the social discontent that was expressed in frequent protests throughout the country.

In addition, his popularity was declining coinciding with scandals in his personal life -among them, the unrecognized paternity of a girl- and allegations of corruption against people around him.

When his term ended in July 2006, he was replaced by Alan García.

After his departure from the Presidency, he faced an investigation by Congress for alleged irregularities during his administration and, in December 2006, he was prosecuted for a crime of corruption related to the falsification of signatures for the registration of his party in the 2000 elections. .

He resumed teaching at Stanford University, focusing on his foundation, the Global Center for Democracy Development (CGDD). But, He ran again in the 2011 presidential elections, although he did not manage to go to the second round, in which he supported Ollanta Humala, who finally took over the Presidency.

What are they accusing the former president of?

Toledo is accused of receiving millionaire bribes from the Brazilian Odebrecht in exchange for favoring her business in Peru, when he was president.

Specifically, it is investigated by contracts awarded to Odebrecht for the construction of the interoceanic route, that crosses the south of the Peruvian territory, from the Pacific Ocean to the border with Brazil.

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office requests for him sentences of 20 years and 6 months in prison for the South Interoceanic Highway case, sections two and three; 16 years and 8 months for money laundering in the Ecoteva case; and 35 years for the case related to the concession of section 4 of the Interoceanic Highway.

The Brazilian construction company Odebrecht recognized the payment of bribes in Brazil and in other countries in the region in the framework of the Lava Jato scandal, for which dozens of Latin American politicians and businessmen are imprisoned. Lava Jato is the main case that discovered the corruption of the Brazilian giant in his country and the region.

In February 2017, a Peruvian judge issued a national and international arrest warrant against Toledo, accused of money laundering and influence peddling for allegedly having received up to 35 million dollars from Odebrecht, in exchange for favoring this company in its business in Peru.

In addition, the Peruvian government included him on the list of the most wanted criminals and offered a reward for information leading to his capture.

In February 2018, Peru requested his extradition from the US and in April 2019, the former Odebrecht superintendent in Peru, Jorge Barata, declared that Toledo received bribes from the construction company.

The Prosecutor’s Office also requested, in March 2023, the expropriation of the real estate of Toledo and his family environment.

In the case of Toledo, the testimonies of his former collaborator Josef Maiman, and of Jorge Barata, a former Odebrecht representative in Peru, have been key. Both claim that the former president received the bribes.

Four other former Peruvian presidents face legal proceedings for corruption: Ollanta Humala (2011-2016), Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020) and Pedro Castillo (2021-2022).

Peru has been one of the countries in the region most affected by the corruption of the Odebrecht scandal, which affected almost all the presidents of the 21st century. Former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) was also convicted of corruption, in addition to crimes against humanity, and Alan García (2006-2011) committed suicide in 2019 when the police were about to arrest him on suspicion of being linked to the Odebrecht case. .

Why was he in the US?

The politician resided in the United States, where he studied and worked at Stanford University.

Following the accusations and the extradition request from Lima, He was arrested in July 2019 in California and spent eight months in prison when the judge assessed the risk of flight, although in March 2020, with the outbreak of the pandemic, he was placed under house arrest.

In April 2021, Peru approved requesting for the second time the extradition of Toledo and his wife for the Ecoteva case. In September, US judge Thomas Hixson endorsed Toledo’s repatriation to Peruvian territory, with which the final decision was left in the hands of the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

To try to stop the extradition, Toledo requested “habeas corpus”, which was denied in April 2022, and then filed an appeal, which was dismissed in October. On February 21, the US State Department granted his extradition to Peru. for the crimes of collusion and money laundering.

An appeal filed by his defense was rejected and his arrest was ordered on April 7, but the same day Judge Hixson struck down the order after an appeals court agreed to delay extradition.

The US Justice reactivated the arrest warrant on April 19 and the following day rejected a last resort by Toledo to stop it.

How was the extradition process?

Toledo arrived in Peru for extradition on Sunday on a commercial flight from Los Angeles, guarded by bailiffs of that country, who handed over the ex-president to the Peruvian Police and Prosecutor’s Office in the DIPA, an environment near the Jorge Chávez international airport.

Toledo, who has always claimed innocence, got off the plane by his own means after being taken in a wheelchair by the bailiffs who shipped him off to Lima. He was wearing jeans, a green jacket and a red vest.

Upon arriving in Lima, the authorities performed a medical examination on him and he appeared before a judge in a hearing to verify his identitywhere he limited himself to giving his name and ensuring “that he passed the health examination.”

After the hearing, The National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) transferred Toledo by helicopter from the Los Cibeles police station, in the Rímac district, to the Babadillo prison, located in the district of Ate, east of the Peruvian capital.

In a statement, INPE explained that the technical classification board determined that

Toledo was to be sent to the Barbadillo prison under the ordinary regime, based on an internment order issued by the Fifth National Preparatory Investigation Court.

He also reported that Toledo will not receive visits until the prison technical council establishes the hours for it and the security measures to safeguard the inmate.

“The former president leaves the facilities of the National Superior Court, after being placed at the disposal of the Penitentiary Institute, which will take him to the Barbadillo prison, where he will serve preventive detention for 18 months,” the Judiciary said on Twitter. The transfer to the prison was made by helicopter from the Los Cibeles police station, on a 15-minute night flight.

The ex-governor was confined in a prison exclusively for ex-presidents. The prison is attached to two arid hills, and has a large soccer field. Dozens of policemen surround him and there is always an ambulance parked.

What’s next?

In February 2017, Judge Richard Concepción Carhuancho, of the CSNJPE, ordered 18 months of preventive detention for Alejandro Toledo. However, the former president had left the country on January 11 of that year, so the order could not be executed. Then, the prosecution would request, through the Peruvian government, the extradition of the former leader of Perú Posible.

This is why Alejandro Toledo had to be admitted to a prison to comply with that court order as soon as he returned to the country.

Within the expectation, the indictment order (beginning of trial) should be issued by the month of July.

The defense of the extradited has said that he will request that he be granted house arrest, but prosecutor José Domingo Perez reiterated that he will oppose it. In addition, legal specialists agree that it is very unlikely that the judge in the case, Concepción Carhuancho, will grant that request.

So things, Alejandro Toledo began to fulfill his 18-month preventive detention order this Sunday, which will last until October 2024.

If by then, or before, he has a conviction for the Interoceanic Case, his stay in that penitentiary center could be extended for several more years.

Supporters of the former president protest against his extradition and detention.

In an interview with the newspaper El Comercio, the coordinating prosecutor of the Lava Jato special team, Rafael Vela, assured that what follows now is to continue with the procedural stage of accusation control.

As Vela told the aforementioned newspaper, the trial against should begin in July of this year.



“That depends exclusively on the Judiciary, but within the expectation the indictment order (beginning of trial) should be issued by July. Once it is issued, in reality you only have to overcome the bureaucracy of the Judiciary itself and It should be immediately. That is, we are talking about the course of a very few days to determine who is going to make up that court and finally the trial is installed and developed as such,” he said.

BesidesVela estimated that the sentence in the process against the former president could be given in less than a year if judges are appointed exclusively to the mega-case of corruption.

For now, this Monday the former Peruvian president will appear before a court hearing, after being extradited by the US, where he will hear the prosecution’s accusation of having received more than 30 million dollars from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

