The Australian cyclist Rohan Dennisworld time trial champion in 2018 and 2019, was arrested this Sunday in Australia in connection with the fatal collision of his wife, fellow cyclist Melissa Hoskins.

The South Australian Police reported in a statement the arrest of a 33-year-old man accused of reckless driving resulting in death, among other charges.

According to the first information, Dennis was driving the van that hit his wife, for which he would be accused of “death by dangerous driving, negligent driving and endangering the lives of others”. At the moment, the police are continuing to investigate to clarify the facts.

The couple had married in 2018 and had two children together.

What's next for the cyclist?

According to information from the international press, the cyclist, after being arrested for these events that are still under investigation, was provisionally released on bail.

Rohan Dennis awaits not only the investigation but also a court hearing scheduled for next March 13 to face the charges of which he is accused.

The authorities indicated that on Saturday afternoon they went to a residence in the city of Adelaide, in the south of the country, following the accident of a woman. The 32-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Hoskins had five world medals in track cycling and had participated in the Olympic Games twice. Dennis, for his part, had announced his retirement after 16 years in the elite.

