Chilean President Gabriel Boric at the Constitutional Council installation ceremony at the Congress headquarters in Santiago Cristobal Venegas

Three months before Chileans vote for or against the second text that seeks to replace the Constitution inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, in the plebiscite on December 17, the projections are negative. So far, all polls show that citizens will reject the proposal drafted by the Constitutional Council, a 50-member body where the far-right Republicans have a majority. The tax exemption for the first home (which benefits people with higher incomes), the consecration of conscientious objection by institutions and the fact that national assets for public use will be subject to concessions are some of the amendments that generate the most friction . Also the absence of parity, seats reserved for indigenous peoples and climate change have been a breeding ground for the lack of consensus.

There is still a decisive stage that can reverse the situation and get the main political forces to jointly call for a new Constitution after four years of uncertainty. On Friday, voting began in the Constitutional Plenary on the amendments presented to the preliminary draft prepared by the Commission of Experts. The Republicans, with the votes of Chile Vamos, the traditional right-wing coalition, asserted their majority: of the 151 amendments that reached the plenary session, only five were presented by the left, according to the Constitutional Monitor platform.

In the midst of this complex panorama for the ruling party, in recent days a sector of the traditional right has shown signs that they will not dance to the rhythm of Republicans all the time. Some councilors from Chile Vamos left their coalition on Friday and, together with the votes of the left, managed to overthrow the clause that stated that “every human being is a person”, highly criticized in progressivism for opening a space to obstruct the law. of abortion on three grounds. The norm that established the cueca as a national dance and rodeo as a national sport was also rejected. The councilors have until October 4 to vote for or against the amendments and thus define what type of possible Magna Carta will be presented to a three-month plebiscite.

“We were hurt by the amendments and even more so by the way they were processed and approved,” said Verónica Undurraga, president of the Committee of Experts, this Friday, “not because we were in love with the text of the draft, because we understood that the councilors would bring other concerns from the citizenship that had to be collected, but because they took us out of the text, they took us out without any consideration from the text,” he noted.

The professor at the School of Political Science of the Diego Portales University, Claudio Fuentes, who follows the constitutional discussion in detail, considers that the campaign carried out in the coming weeks will define whether the December vote is really going to be competitive. “I see it as practically impossible for a new constituent process to begin if this is rejected and it is unlikely that reforms will be presented in Congress. Next year, the political cycle will be marked by the municipal elections and the following year by the presidential elections, so time will be very limited,” he points out.

Unlike the academic, political scientist Claudia Heiss, head of the Political Science program at the Faculty of Government of the University of Chile, sees it likely that, if the proposal is rejected, the different sectors will seek constitutional reforms in Congress, where since mid- From 2022, the quorum to change the thickness of the text requires 4/7 and not -2/3. Who would promote the modifications? “I think that today the ruling party does not have much to gain from the constitutional agenda. Rather, I think that the right can try to push reforms that have been suggested in the current Council, such as, for example, redistricting. They could try to constitutionalize the isapres (private health insurers) and AFP (individual capitalization system), but I don’t know if they have the votes for that. Yes, it is more likely that they seek political reforms that strengthen the right in the long term,” she adds from Washington.

The political scientist and academic from the University of Chile Octavio Avendaño agrees that, if the second constitutional process fails, alternatives will be opened in Congress to modify the Magna Carta. He estimates that the preliminary draft drawn up by the experts, which has attracted a broad consensus, “can serve as input for the dissolutions that may be generated among parliamentarians and move towards the approval of some reforms” linked to the functioning of the State, education and decentralization. Contrary to Heiss’ projections, Avendaño believes that the ruling party will be the one that tries to push them forward and that center-left forces such as the Democratic Party, Yellow Party and Christian Democracy “will become more relevant, because those votes will be required and because “They were in favor of reforming the Constitution in Congress.”

Lawyer María José Naudon argued that if the proposal being drafted is rejected, Chile will waste “a fundamental opportunity for political and economic stability.” “If the fragmentation and blockage of the political system is not resolved, as well as the urgent need for modernization of the State, we will face greater stagnation than the current one. If we add to that citizen disenchantment and boredom, the stage is set for anti-politics, which is the gateway to the greatest vices of democracy,” she assured.

The Government of Gabriel Boric is clinging tooth and nail to the constitutional project moderating the tone so that the proposal is a transversal political pact and “a common home for the majority of Chileans.” “We still have time to change course,” warned former President Michele Bachelet. In the event that the text does not identify the ruling party, they will be in the position of calling for it to be rejected and for Pinochet’s Constitution to continue in force. Political scientist Avendaño says: “If it is rejected, I don’t see that it will harm the Republican Party as much as it will harm those who have been trying to change the Constitution. What is rejected is a new attempt to change the Constitution, it is not the Republicans’ Constitution. There is a part of the citizenry that did not see a second attempt as necessary. In the background there is an elite discussion where, clearly, there is a sector that is sensitive and that is attentive to what the Republicans are doing and that a more conservative text than the current one will probably emerge, but public opinion does not make that reading.” .

The Republicans, for their part, have in their favor that if the proposal does not convince, they will find explanations for the failure and will be able to defend that they never wanted to change the current Magna Carta. Given the criticism they have received for the amendments, José Antonio Kast, the former presidential candidate of the Republican Party, said this week: “If the Communist Party and the Broad Front are against it, it is positive for Chile. We are on the right track,” in reference to President Boric’s coalition.