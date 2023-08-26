Guus Valk shares the most influential book about politics that he knows, which he spoke about in the NRC podcast Between the lines. Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand. Guus: ‘The book has revealed part of the world. It shows a certain way of thinking that is very strong in the United States. And that way of thinking is hard to grasp, but reading this book will take you a long way.’
