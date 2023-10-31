The end of the Libertadores Cup is getting closer. The fact is that, this Saturday, November 4, starting at 5 p.m. Argentine time and in the legendary Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Boca Juniors and Fluminense will face each other in what will be a great game for the final of the most significant continental competition.
For Boca it will be a good opportunity to go in search of the seventh Libertadores, the one that has been denied after winning 2007 for the last time, while its rival, “Flu”, has never lifted this trophy, falling into the only final played, against Liga de Quito, in 2008.
As always, the pre-show is part of the great day that will be experienced on the legendary Brazilian stage, so many football and music fans began to wonder which protagonists will be present to cheer up the audience before the expected match starts. . We review the news in that regard.
Boca proposed to CONMEBOL the presence of Ladies Free, renowned cumbia group led by Pablito Lescano. However, Riquelme’s wish will not be possible: it was the singer himself who said on his Twitter account that he rejected the proposal for a particular reason.
“Today in Ezeiza I met a lot of fans traveling to Brazil and they all asked me the same thing: ‘Are you going to play?’ The organization needs a group that does Playback and that is not for me“, stated the artist in his official account.
At Riquelme’s farewell the group of Cumbia “Onda Sabanera” so it could gain ground in the face of Pablito Lescano’s refusal.
The directors of Fluminense, meanwhile, proposed that for the previous show the protagonist be the singer Ferrugemas revealed a few hours ago by the Brazilian media Globo.
Jheison Failde de Souza, better known as “Ferrugem”, has more than 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and more than 6 million monthly listeners on the Spotify platform. His genre, the “Pagode”, is a derivation of samba and emerged precisely in Rio de Janeiro.
