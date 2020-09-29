Of the Liverpool FC sat down on Monday evening relatively effortlessly 3: 1 versus arsenal by. At the end of the past season, the Gunners showed promising approaches, but with the top teams of the Premier League To keep up, Mikel Arteta and his family have to be bolder and expand their playful repertoire.
In the second consecutive game against a team from the classic Big Six, Liverpool FC again had no problems. A week ago, the reigning champions prevailed 2-0 at Chelsea, followed by a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday evening, which won the Community Shield against the Reds a month ago (6-5 nE).
Compared to this game, both coaches only changed their line-up in a few positions. Striking at Arsenals 3-4-3 was the identical midfield of Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, and the three-man chain around Rob Holding, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney was the same. Instead of Emiliano Martinez, who had migrated to Aston Villa, Bernd Leno stood between the posts on Monday, while Willian and Alexandre Lacazette instead of Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah went hunting for goals.
Jürgen Klopp only made two changes on the part of Liverpool FC: Trent Alexander-Arnold started as a right-back instead of Neco Williams, in midfield Naby Keita played as right eight instead of James Milner.
Against the ball, Arsenal formed a 5-2-3. The indented wingbacks should avoid that Liverpool’s high full-backs create two-on-one situations together with the advancing wingers. The fact that the central midfield was only occupied by Xhaka and Elneny did not initially pose a problem, as Lacazette, as the central link of the three-man storm, covered the falling Fabinho.
Due to the lack of pass points in the center, Liverpool’s central defender Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez let the ball run relatively safely in conjunction with goalkeeper Alisson and Georginio Wijnaldum, who fell on the left-back position, until van Dijk shifted the game to the right flank with a long ball where Alexander-Arnold could run free again and again.
Here a big problem for the Gunners became apparent: In games against the supposed competition, Mikel Arteta’s team acted too discouraged. Yes, Liverpool were run high and pass stations close to the ball were delivered – but none of the strikers really put pressure on Van Dijk or Gomez, nobody forced an unclean pass or a bad pass. Instead, Liverpool was allowed to circulate the ball in safe rooms. It looked like Arsenal was afraid of being outplayed as soon as the team moved up and put pressure on.
But even as soon as the ball was in their own half, the courage was lacking. Liverpool’s ball-bearing player was placed around the penalty area, but not attacked. Especially in the central midfield and in the half positions there was a lack of physical presence and the necessary effort. And as soon as Alexander-Arnold received the ball and could play an interface pass on Keita, it became dangerous. In conjunction with Mohamed Salah, the Reds kept the upper hand on the right attacking side without playing particularly physically. So Salah and Mané were able to employ Arsenal’s defense until Alexander-Arnold was able to run free again.
The result was, among other things, the leading goal to make it 2-1 in the 34th minute. In this scene, Alexander-Arnold was allowed to hit a sharp flank into the penalty area unattended. This cross revealed another weak point: Arsenal’s assignment and room layout for high balls was wrong. So two defenders rose at the same time to the header. Both failed, however, with their rescue operation – and the ball landed at the indented Andrew Robertson, who stood miserably free at the far post and only had to push the ball in. Already on the equalizer in the 28th minute, goalscorer Sadio Mané was completely free after Bernd Leno had saved a shot from Salah.
Even with the ball, Arsenal acted too discouraged. Elneny dropped into the penalty area on his own kick, and David Luiz and Rob Holding were also posted on the baseline. The process was always the same: Leno played the ball to Elneny, who led it back to the goalkeeper, who in turn alluded to Luiz, who in turn wanted to hit a flat, line-breaking pass into the center or a long, high ball into the top.
However, due to the short distance between the players positioned in the penalty area, Liverpool was able to deliver all pass routes with five men. This resulted in a number of bad passes and ball losses in their own half – but there were enough of them apart from kicks.
Arsenal lacked an effective means, the team hardly dared to activate the Liverpool pressing and use the resulting spaces behind the high midfield line. Neither Xhaka nor Elneny have dared to take risks in midfield, be it through interface passes or dribbling. And none of the three attackers dropped so low that they could have been played, none offered one-on-one situations with any high balls.
Remember how TSG Hoffenheim levered FC Bayern’s high pressing on Sunday and involved the two strikers Munas Dabbur and Andrej Kramaric in header and sprint duels with David Alaba and Jerome Boateng through targeted passes. Arsenal could have acted similarly – but Arteta apparently had a different match plan.
The Gunners had already struggled with the 2-1 win over West Ham United last weekend. The wingbacks, the central midfielders and the attackers all have a lot of potential, but offer too little in some games. But especially against the direct competition, Arsenal have to be brave and hungry if they want to be part of the Premier League elite again. It takes the courage to put pressure on the opponents and involve them in one-on-one battles, as well as the courage to want to force the goal. Overall, however, Arsenal played too harmlessly. That is not enough for a place in the top four.
