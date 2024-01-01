Come on! Your good car resolutions for 2024.

Just rub that sleep out of your eyes. It's 2024 baby. Today you can visit family, deal with your hangover, work on your fat rumen in the gym or just go to work. It doesn't matter. We're going to talk about your good car resolutions for 2024.

With a new year you have the opportunity to write down your plans here. Throughout the year you can always come back to this article to check things off, or to remind yourself of the promise you made to yourself on the first of January. Because challenge yourself. Come on with your cool plans.

The undersigned kicks off. Last year I bought a new car. In any case, I don't plan to do that this year. Then what? Well, put in the miles anyway! I haven't taken a road trip with my own car in 2023. Which is the best part. Rental cars are also fun, but of course nothing beats the magic of your own car. So we will definitely cross the border with the BMW.

There are some plans in the making, but nothing has been firmly confirmed yet. The good intentions are there, let's say. I also want to spray the rims of my summer set in a different color. You can read the background behind this in a future Autoblog Garage article. In any case, work in process!

Now I'm very curious about what you will be up to in 2024 in the car field, what are your good car intentions? Drive more? Finally buying that new car? Stage 4 with hybrid turbos?! Come on! We want to know. And make it happen, right? Cheers.

Photo: full throttle into 2024!

