One of the most favorite Mexican snacks are French fries, and although they are delicious, on many occasions the risk to food has been discussed. health for its consumptiondue to excessive use of salt, as well as other components that can cause damage.

Given this, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), carried out a quality study on the boots, where results with negative effects were observed, among which stand out high intake of sodium, fat and carbohydrates.

We recommend you read:

The prophecy shared a list of fried food brands where he shared which are those that put the proper functioning of the human body, due to large amounts of sodium they contain and which ones can cause dangerous diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

What are the worst “chips” according to Profeco?

The federal authority found a total of 10 chips that affect more cause the body, so consumers are urged to avoid these products so as not to have health problems that could mean a strong expense in your pocket and a decrease in quality of life.

We recommend you read:

SAT sets effective rates for hotels and restaurants

Inflation in the United States slows down to 6.4% in January; adds seven consecutive months down

Green takis (original): 2.5 grams of sodium

Runners: 2.1 grams of sodium

Twisty Cheetos (the orange ones): 1.6 grams of sodium

Original Totis: 1.4 grams of sodium

What Totis: 1.4 grams of sodium

Quesabritas: 1.2 grams of sodium

Fritos brand (any kind): 1.2 grams of sodium

Baked Susalia: 1.06 grams of sodium

Doritos Nacho: 1 gram of sodium

Churrumais: 0.9 grams of sodium

According to health authoritiesin Mexico, one of each 20 boys and girls under five years of age who live in the country, suffer from obesity and this is directly related to this type of food are responsible for their diet.

For her part, the World Health Organization (WHO), It is recommended not to consume more than five grams of salt a day for adults, while in the small ones it should be more moderate.

While a bag of chips from the standard size between 100 and 300 gramscontain between thousand to two thousand 500 milligrams of sodium per package. Which exceeds in a very dangerous way the recommended levels.

In this regard, Profeco urged consumers to check if the products they are going to consume are marked with the seals of ‘Excess Sodium’.