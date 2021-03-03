Fernanda Melchor has once again expanded her limits with Páradais (Random House Literature), a novel of violence in the hands of a teenager fired up by porn and the inability to cope with frustration. Thus returns the author born in Veracruz, Mexico, in 1982, after the success of Hurricane season, translated into 15 languages ​​and finalist for the International Booker Award.

“I wanted to make it short and dizzying. My story talks about how desire can turn to violence and obsession, in the minds of two disgusting boys who have their own story. It tries to explore the root causes of why terrible violence against women continues, ”says Melchor.

