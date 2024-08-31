In that regard, the last few days have been interesting in terms of new releases for all platforms, from World of Warcraft’s new expansion The War Within to Star Wars: Outlaws to the return of Nintendo’s Famicon detective series Detective Club with Emio – The Smiling Man.

The weekend is finally here, and so is our classic ritual question to find out what our readers like. What are you playing this weekend? You’ll be clearing out the backlog or passing the time with one of the new releases that came out in the last week.

This week’s news

World of Warcraft: The War Within is the tenth expansion of the long-running MMORPG from Blizzard and the first part of the trilogy called the Worldsoul Saga that will entertain players for years to come. The story focuses on the defense of Azeroth from the forces of the Nerubian Empire and their evil leader, the Voidbringer. As usual, the expansion introduces a wealth of new content, including new areas to explore, such as Khaz Algar, the ancestral home of the Earthen.

Changing genre and style completely, Star Wars Outlaws is a third-person open world action set in the Star Wars universe. The game puts us in the shoes of the scoundrel Kay Wess, grappling with the biggest heist ever seen in the Outer Rim. A pretext that will offer the player to visit various planets, some surely familiar to fans such as Tatooine, Kijimi and Akiva, and face shady assignments on behalf of intergalactic criminal groups. Here is our review.

Emio – The Man Who Smiles is an investigative adventure in a visual novel style exclusively for Nintendo Switch and which represents a welcome return 35 years after the last game in the Famicom Detective Club series. The game puts us in the shoes of a private detective assistant from the Utsugi Detective Agency, intent on helping the police solve a complex and disturbing murder case.

This week also marked the return of the historic Japanese series Mana with Visions of Mana. This is an action JRPG that follows the adventures of the brave Val and a cast of colorful characters in an adventure in a fantasy world. If you’re looking for something fun, light and over the top, Squirrel With a Gun could be for you, an action in which we will play as a very angry and armed to the teeth squirrel.

Squirrel With a Gun’s unusual protagonist prepares to unleash a case on the streets

So, what games will you be spending the weekend with? One of the ones we mentioned, or will you be picking up a few titles from your backlog while waiting for new releases that interest you? Let us know in the comments below.