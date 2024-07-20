In the space of a few days, the service has welcomed the trio of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Dungeons of Hinterber, and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, all very good in their own way. While Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has arrived on Switch.

The weekend is finally here, and so is our classic ritual question to find out what our readers like. What are you playing this weekend? Surely the heat is not a gamer’s best friend, but the last week has been unusually very interesting in terms of new releases, especially for subscribers to Game Pass .

A Great Week for Game Pass Subscribers

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessin particular, has turned out to be a huge and pleasant surprise. Having gone a bit unnoticed at the time of its announcement, Capcom’s title has turned out to be an incredibly inspired and multifaceted game, offering players a successful mix of action, strategy, RPG and tower defense. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review.

Enemies of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawninstead, is a soulslike that catapults players into a breathtaking adventure where the fate of humanity hangs by a thread due to the blind wrath of the gods, which we will have to stop in the shoes of the warrior Nor Vanek. Here is our review.

Let’s continue with Dungeons of Hinterbergan action RPG in which we play as Luisa, an enterprising girl who has decided that her perfect vacation is to explore the dungeons hidden in a fantasy version of the Alps, giving life to a slow and pleasant adventure, as explained in our review.

Luisa in an Alpine landscape in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Of a completely different ilk Nintendo World Championships: NES Editiona collection of quick challenges from classic NES games designed for the most skilled players, which can be played both single player and online multiplayer. Here’s our review.