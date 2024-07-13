It’s July and it’s hot, but banality won’t save us from the weekend, during which we have to choose what to play to spend the long-awaited free time. We’ll probably sweat a little more in front of our console / PC / laptop / phone / smart refrigerator or whatever, but that won’t stop us from launching some games and giving ourselves a crazy joy. Unfortunately, the last week hasn’t been a particularly rich one in terms of releases, but there’s still something to play. At the limit, you can always open the backlog safe and take something out. In short, regardless of the heat and the few new releases, the question always remains the same: what are you playing this weekend?

Games of the week

The only game released this week that we reviewed is Anger Foot by Free Lives. This is a particular first-person shooter where you fight by kicking, literally. The development studio of Genital Jousting has created another crazy work full of humor and adrenaline, focused more on building the rhythm of the game than on other factors typical of the genre. In short, it is certainly a somewhat particular title, but one that you can love if you let yourself get involved in its dynamics. If you are curious, read our review for more details.

One of Anger Foot’s crazy enemies

We’re actually done with the new releases, but this week we’ve caught up on a couple of really good games from the past few months that we’ve dedicated reviews to. The first is The Land Beneath Usa very particular roguelike strategy game where you assign weapons to every direction and fight trying to bend the battlefield to your capabilities. It is really well done and It could turn out to be the surprise you’ve been waiting for. If you have any doubts, there is always our review to clarify them for you.

Another notable title is 1000xRESISTa futuristic action thriller by sunset visitor that is becoming a cult title on Steam, where it has collected 97% positive reviews. Our Fabio di Felice also liked it in his review, where he told us about it as a game focused on the narrative side that It is based on Neon Genesis Evangelion and NieR: Automata. In short, it is a great and successful mix of genres put to the service of a gripping story that captures from beginning to end.

If the three games proposed do not satisfy you, you can always turn to your backlog which, like all backlogs, sits there alone and sad waiting for some affection. After all, it’s always better to have many games available so that we can choose based on our mood, rather than being forced to follow only a certain path. So, what will you play this weekend?