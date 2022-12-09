For Argentina It was not easy the suffered advance to the semifinal of the Qatar World Cup 2022. Won 2-0 and from one moment to the next and when the game seemed to be settled in favor of the Albicelestes, he allowed himself to take his wallet out of his pocket.

(You may be interested in: Argentina, with a triumphant step: it dramatized the Netherlands and goes to the semifinal)

Two goals and one assist was the share of the Argentine star at the end of the match, which was hard and strong. After the end of the match, the number 10 of the Argentine team spoke with TyC Sports and was forceful against the Dutch coach. By the way, he had a spicy behind-the-scenes crossover with Wout Weghorstauthor of the two goals of the selected tulip.

(Read also: Like in the neighborhood! The fight between the players from Argentina against the Netherlands)

“What are you looking at, silly”, Messi repeated a couple of times at the beginning of the interview after the Albiceleste classification. He was offended, until he resolved everything with another phrase: “go there.”

(Do not stop reading: Neymar embodies the tragedy: see his heartbreaking cry after elimination from Brazil)

But who were those words addressed to? Neither more nor less than Wout Weghorst, author of the two goals of Netherlandswith whom the Argentine captain had several clashes on the pitch.

Not content with that, Messi lined up batteries towards louis van gaalthe coach of the European team, who had strong words for Lio in the run-up to the quarterfinals.

“We suffered too unfairly. Van Gaal sells that he plays football and put tall people in and started hitting balls,” Messi explained.

(We recommend: Like in the neighborhood! The fight between the players from Argentina against the Netherlands)

As soon as the final whistle was blown in perhaps the best game of the World Cup so far, Messi was on his way to the Argentine bank and ran into Van Gaal. He approached the technician and with a direct gesture of “you talk a lot” he told him what he thought. the experienced Edgar Davis, today technical assistant of the Dutch strategist, prevented the clash from happening to majors. To this was also added the mockery of the Argentine players towards the defeated.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi talks to Spanish referee Antonio Mateu, during the match at Lusail Stadium. See also The beating of Rome, Lukaku ko, the derby: will Inter now be able to be a team?

The Argentine star also took the opportunity to refer to the central judge of the match, the Spanish Antonio Mateu Lahoz and he sentenced with these words: “I don’t want to talk about the referee why they punish you later, you can’t be honest, but I think Fifa should think about all this. You can’t put a referee like that for a similar match, a quarterfinal of a World Cup”.

“When many wanted to knock us down after the first game that we lost, we knew that this team was going to give up everything and when they have to play, they play and when they don’t, they take the game forward in another way as they did today,” Messi said in the brief interview and ended it with the following sentence: “We are very happy to play all seven games, it was the goal. Now we have a very hard semifinal and we are going to start preparing it“.

(Do not stop reading: Argentina vs. Croatia: date and time of the 2022 World Cup Semifinals)

ELTIEMPO.COM