This is how I titled a column published in Noroeste on April 2, 2009, at the end of the rectory of Hector Cuendenouncing that he merged 20 high schools on his route to build what would be the PAS. Melesio flew into a rage and the next day in a session of theUniversity Council agreed to prosecute me for “denigrating” the uas.

The current brand new undersecretary of SEPyCHenchman of Cuen,Catalina Esparza Navarretedenounced me before the Plenary, and Sandra Reyes García, a Cobaes official, would lead my

expulsion from the University from the Honor and Justice Commission.





I got rid of it thanks to the generosity of many people: teachers and students, Northwest; the president of the ECHS, Juan Jose Rios Estavillo; Article 19, Raúl Trejo Delabre and Gabriel Sosa Plata, as well as the Canadian Association of University Professors, which at the request of the legendary Jim Creechan decreed a boycott of that rectorate.

What they did materialize was a disgraceful political project, which today is crumbling before our eyes. They converted to the uas in a university-party, and under the acronym of the PASthey allied themselves with all the political parties: PRI, PAN, PRD, Honeycomb, Morena, Citizen Movement. They enjoyed impunity from the governors Juan Millán, Jesús Aguilar, Malova, Quirino and Rocha. They were supported by Enrique Coppel, Jesús Vizcarra, employer chambers and other de facto powers.

They tolerated them to abuse the institution, improve their patrimony, carry out political campaigns in exchange for their favors, victimizing the college community. The cacique lives his decline and the parties that were his accomplices turn their backs on him with the Higher Education Law and an imminent reform to the Organic Law. As those responsible for the damage caused, they have a moral obligation to give the uasa statute so that history never repeats itself.

The uas it does not need a new owner or another party to direct it. On the contrary, it is necessary to rescue schools, unions and government bodies to put them at the service of sinaloa. Governor Rocha and the local Congress, aligned with the presidency of the Republic, decided to put an end to that nightmare of more than fifteen years. That’s fine and it earns the president sympathy, but we can’t give them a blank check. The initiative delivered is very defective.

I am cautiously optimistic, as are many, since they only deal with the political, without formulating a educational project Of future. Furthermore, democratizing the appointment of authorities is not only election issue, but to ensure that the best managers arrive. Imagine that avote for rector, universal and direct without considerations: who could beat Morena that election? And no campaign! Nobody. The governor in turn would be the new Rosalino master. We cannot allow it and it will have to be shielded in the norm.

There are voices in Brunette that they advocate universal election of rector at UNAM. Careful. That could cause chaos. Here, it is necessary to avoid being given a pig for a poke. It is imperative to restore the capacities of the university court to guarantee the domestic rule of law, which is ignored in the Initiative.

sinaloa serious conflict would be spared if the Rector Madueñaadmit that we are at the end of an era and negotiate with Congress and Governor Rocha for an orderly transition.

Theuas is more than him cuenismo or rochismo; It constitutes a common patrimony of the Sinaloans that must be protected from any foreign power. Now again I ask: Quo vadis, UAS?

#UAS