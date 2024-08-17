Chihuahua— The coordinator of the PAN faction in the State Congress, Alfredo Chávez, criticized the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office for refusing to collaborate and even hindering the arrest of former governor Javier Corral, accused of corruption and embezzlement.

This happened after the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua issued an arrest warrant, which the agents were unable to carry out due to the intervention of the head of the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office, Ulises Lara, and 60 police officers and bodyguards.

Chavez Madrid described the incident as unprecedented, saying that the refusal of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office had hindered justice, allowing Corral to evade arrest.

“What is Javier Corral afraid of? Yesterday, more than 60 police officers protected him from being arrested, the prosecutor protected him,” declared the leader of the PAN, questioning the privileged treatment that the former governor received.

The legislator stressed the importance of all citizens, including former governors, facing legal proceedings without exceptions.

He also called on Javier Corral to appear before the competent authorities to respond to the accusations against him.