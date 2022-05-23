“I will not be a free woman as long as there are subjugated women”

audre lorde

Time and space frame the perspective, reality synthesizes that conjunction. The last few days have left us with terrible stories. We are in the third decade of the 21st century. The 2020 Inegi census reports that in Sinaloa there are 3,026,943 inhabitants, of which women are 1,532,128; the country adds 126 million and women represent 51.2%.

The figures are a call to occupy public space. I think about it and the more I think about it, the more it becomes clear to me that we cannot afford not to participate in decision-making spaces.

Violated women, hate crimes, denial of rights, this is not going to end unless we decide to act. What are we still doing wrong?

Men and women are co-responsible. We have allowed the violence to continue. Our indolence has made it grow. Let’s look back at our families, ourselves, citizens and governments.

Everything affects us, the hypocrisy in the discourse, the simulation in the application of combat strategies, the corruption that does not end with denying it, the omission and cowardice.

A woman dies in her home at the hands of someone who claimed to protect her, a human rights defender dies for her vocation to seek justice, journalists die for exercising their rights. We women are not safe, the house is not a guarantee, the vocation is not respected, the rights are denied. What are we still doing wrong?

How fragile is a town when the law is not applied. When the government does not make government.

In Sinaloa, the Women’s Secretariat has a huge challenge, the entire government has it in terms of our rights. “Programs with a budget” seems at first glance the crux of the matter, we must try; the agreement, the outline of routes of social intervention, the campaigns in mass media, education, health, security have to improve our ways of coexistence. Social relationship codes based on respect and tolerance.

Issues of violence are issues of inequality. Closing the gaps is the task. As with any big problem, the solution formula must be applied, which does not fail and is found in the simple and direct. Enforcement of the law and sustained prevention, strengthening of institutions so that they have real ways of responding to social demand.

Women have the strength to achieve changes that balance society. There is reason to be in the statement. One day we will be able to organize ourselves meanwhile wherever we are let’s not stop fighting for our rights which are rights that make humanity fair.

Postscript. – Let’s not allow the country to get out of hand. For youth, for children, for others, if not for us, let us make an effort not to be indolent.