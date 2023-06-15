It’s called “One Court”, it’s an experience to help NBA players grow off the court. How much, the athletes are experimenting these days at the SDA Bocconi School of Management, in the heart of Milan. There are 17 of them, they all have a companion, and they have returned to school on the idea of ​​the Nbpa, the players’ union, which offers them an opportunity to learn from Italian world leaders how to build a successful brand.

the idea

—

“As our game continues its global growth, our players are increasingly exposed to business and brand opportunities around the world – said Matteo Zuretti, NBPA Chief of International Relations and Marketing and one of the creators of this experience at Bocconi -. One Court in Milan aims to further develop players as citizens and businessmen of the world by providing them with the knowledge and network to continue building their brands and create lasting partnerships. We are happy to return to Milan for a program like this and an ever-growing group of players.” This edition of One Court continues an idea born in 2017 from the partnership with the then International Business Academy of the Milanese university, with the aim of helping and supporting players to understand their value on an international stage. The idea has developed over the years, it has become more and more popular and this year it has turned into 17 players, all with a companion, who on the splendid new campus worthy of the US Bocconi campus listen to what it means to be a brand of success by the Italian excellences of the sector. They need it to understand how difficult it is to get to the top and “steal” some secrets from the most important brands in the world. And in the meantime, start planning their life once they’re out of basketball, or some alternative idea to the game. All with the supervision of a school of excellence, ensuring that players are able to apply what they have learned during this experience to grow their personal brands on a global scale.