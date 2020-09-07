British justice resumed Monday the examination of the extradition request of Julian Assange, claimed by the US, after a number of months of an interruption brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. His supporters had agreed to satisfy in courtroom to alert him to his destiny.

On this grey and chilly road of downtown London, squeezed between fashionable buildings, a couple of supporters of Julian Assange gathered in entrance of the felony courtroom, register hand. All are calling for the outright launch of Julian Assange, whose extradition request demanded by the US is as soon as once more being examined by the British courts.

Protesters at a rally in help of Julian Assange exterior the London Prison Court docket, September 7, 2020 (RICHARD PLACE / RADIO FRANCE)

The 49-year-old Australian is being prosecuted specifically for espionage by the American justice system, for having disseminated from 2010 onwards greater than 700,000 categorised paperwork on American army and diplomatic actions, specifically in Iraq and Afghanistan. The US accuses the founding father of WikiLeaks of getting endangered sources of American providers. Assange’s attorneys denounce a “political” process based mostly on “lies”. He faces 175 years in jail and is at present in detention in London’s high-security Belmarsh jail, below circumstances denounced by the UN rapporteur on torture.

A couple of meters additional, a scene was erected on the sidewalk. The supporters of the founding father of WikiLeaks observe each other on the microphone, they harangue the group, a couple of hundred folks dedicated to his trigger. Within the midst of this extremely organized motion, Jennifer shows her willpower. She was there for the earlier protests, and can be there for the next ones, as a result of what is occurring on this courtroom worries her. “If this man dedicated a criminal offense, 175 years in jail isn’t any use, assures the younger girl. What are they making an attempt to do, put him in a cell to silence him till his demise? From my standpoint, the crime that’s dedicated on this case is that of the justice system. So it is essential to reveal, many, and to point out that we’re in opposition to all that. “

The daddy of Julian Assange comes to slide a couple of phrases to those demonstrators. In his darkish go well with and all in restraint, he thanks them for this help so valuable for his son, earlier than sneaking into courtroom. Stewart spent an hour on public transport to return right here and maintain his signal denouncing the continuing trial. “I am from Luton and can attempt to be there on a regular basis, he explains. He did not commit any crime, did he? It’s unfair.”

It is a circus, it is a farce. He’s handled just like the worst terrorist.Stewart, a protesterto franceinfo

The speeches finish, the stage is dismantled however the demonstration continues in music. They wish to signify their presence, to point out that they’re decided.

Professional-Assange protest in London: hearken to Richard Place report