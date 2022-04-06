What are they hiding? What do they want? That the State Government has acquired telephone espionage equipment is serious. That Governor Rubén Rocha Moya says that devices were found in his office, that they were spying on him, is also very serious. In the government headed by Quirino Ordaz Coppel there were no signs or indications that the illegal function of spying was being practiced. But now, it is known that the Rocha Moya administration acquired special equipment that is used to spy. What do they want it for? If they asked for it, if they paid for it, it is because they will use it. Then we will live again what many of us thought was already a past so criticized by those who govern today. Who will they spy on? It is more than clear that the objectives will be his critics, those that the Government considers as adversaries. Confirming that the state government bought this special equipment to spy, already tells us what will happen in Sinaloa. Certainly difficult times for critics. In the case denounced by Rocha Moya that surveillance devices were found in his office, it raises the question of who is spying on the governor? Will they be the same as his government? Or the worst, criminals who pretend to know the intimacies of a governor and the commitments he makes or confirm respect for the agreements.

Morena prepares to carry and buy votes. For the president of Movimiento Ciudadano in Sinaloa, Sergio Torres, what will happen next Sunday is more sung, that everyone knows what will happen. Morena prepares the transportation of citizens and payments so that people go to vote. They also prepare the filling of ballot boxes “right and left”. For Torres, what will happen with this so-called popular consultation, “is the closest thing to a state election.” To carry out this consultation that “nobody asked for”, there is an operation from the State Government itself and municipal governments for the transport and to try to have voters for next Sunday”. And he personally considered that the consultation will be a total failure. Sergio Torres has no shortage of reasons to consider that he is facing a “state election.” President López Obrador has dedicated himself to disqualifying the arbitrator of this consultation. To the INE. To the requests of the INE that the law be respected and that no public servant carry out a campaign, because it is totally in violation, López Obrador has responded that all the advisers of the National Electoral Institute will disappear. The only organism that remains autonomous against all odds. The entire López Obrador cabinet is campaigning. They don’t mind breaking the law. Governor and mayors do the same.

Convinced or threatened? What the mayor of Cosalá, Karla Corrales, did could be considered, in addition to an insult, a provocation. She appeared at the PAS offices to request in writing her removal as a militant. And she did it wearing a Morena shirt. Perhaps the mayor was “fully convinced” by the secretary general of the Government, Enrique Inzunza, who became the “executor” of the governor. Or maybe that size is the threat. We do not know. What is more than clear is the governor’s unleashed war against the PAS and everything that smacks of that party.

They don’t spy on me. Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez declared yesterday that he is not being spied on. And that they periodically check his office. In the case of the Chemist, what he does is send his “beaters” to discredit his critics on social networks. There is a formal complaint.