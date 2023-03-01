Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘Rijkswaterstaat calls these calamity dots. They are dots on the asphalt whose exact location is known. The above photo from Rijkswaterstaat shows such a dot in the Leidsche Rijntunnel.

The police use these dots when the Forensic Investigation Traffic Department conducts an investigation after a serious accident. Due to the exact location, distances can be determined (on photos) and measurements of the tracks can be made. The dots are only applied to trajectories where tunnels or bridges make satellites difficult to reach. Beyond that, GPS positioning helps the police to determine exact locations and distances.’