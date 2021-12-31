The merchant documented this act with his smartphone, and did not know that this matter would be evidence against him in the courts.

And British media reported that drug dealer Marvin Purcelli was arrested as part of a larger-scale operation in Merseyside, northwest England.

British police added a picture of the tree decorated with narcotics to the evidence that proves Marvin’s involvement in a large gang dealing in this banned substance.

Police said that when people become addicted to drugs, their taste for festive design fades.

The British police shared on their Twitter account a picture of a Christmas tree, with its branches occupied by 20 pound notes and small white bags, which turned out to be cocaine.