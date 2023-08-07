U.S. Conducts Nuclear Security Exercises for Kazakhstan’s National Guard

The US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Agency conducted a nuclear security qualification course in Kazakhstan. About it reported on the website of the US Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The training course included the development and conduct of exercises and exercises for the National Guard of Kazakhstan units involved in the protection of nuclear facilities, including Ust-Kamenogorsk, Alma-Ata and Kurchatov.

US to continue training National Guard units

Particular emphasis will be placed on the units responsible for the safety of nuclear facilities.

The US Embassy said that the American side will continue to work with the National Guard to create a sustainable nuclear security training program, as well as a staff of instructors, in particular, in the anti-crisis training center.

The essence of the project was called the binding of the Kazakh officer corps to the American

Such an opinion in an interview with Lenta.ru was expressed by political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club Nikita Mendkovich. The expert believes that such projects are an absolute problem in bilateral relations between Russia and Kazakhstan. “This raises a lot of questions for the current leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan,” he says.

Nikita Mendkovich emphasizes that since taking office as Minister of Defense in early 2022, Ruslan Zhaksylykov “has been meeting with representatives of the US Embassy and the Turkish army with frequency.”

Such projects (and in fact this is the creation of American military facilities on its territory) contradict the spirit and letter of Kazakhstan’s international obligations under the CSTO and SCO Nikita Mendkovich political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club

The expert also recalled that these are not the first steps of the current authorities of Kazakhstan to cooperate with the US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Agency within the framework of programs “Global Nuclear Security”. So, in the autumn visit agency director Rebecca Hersman to the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan has one of the largest uranium ore reserves in the world

Kazakhstan takes second place in the world in terms of explored uranium reserves and for more than ten years holds the first place in the world in its production. Together with Russia, Kazatomprom Corporation implements several projects for the production of enriched uranium.

In addition, at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant (UMZ) in Ust-Kamenogorsk established production of fuel pellets from uranium dioxide. These products are certified and shipped to China, Europe and North America.

In nuclear security, Kazakhstan is on the position of non-proliferation

At the same time, back in 1991, the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site was closed in Kazakhstan. Since 1949, about 500 nuclear explosions have been carried out there, which “caused damage to the health and lives of thousands of people.” In 1992, the National Nuclear Center was created on the basis of the test site.

In September 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, declared about the country’s course to “defend a world without nuclear weapons.”

For this reason, nuclear disarmament has become one of the most important components of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, and we will continue to fight for a world free of nuclear arsenals. Kassym-Jomart TokayevPresident of Kazakhstan

In May of this year, the National Nuclear Center hosted launched research reactor on low-enriched uranium fuel. This became part of the implementation of international treaties obliging the use of low-enriched fuel for research. Its main value is to reduce the risk of leakage of materials for the manufacture of nuclear weapons.

The project is the result of joint efforts by Kazakhstan and the United States to minimize the use of highly enriched uranium and reduce the risk of illegal proliferation of fissile nuclear materials that can be used to create weapons of mass destruction.

Cooperation between the United States and Kazakhstan in the nuclear field for more than 20 years

In 1994 the USA and Kazakhstan held joint secret operation to remove about 600 kilograms of highly enriched uranium from the Ulba Metallurgical Plant.

Uranium was supposed to be used in the reactors of nuclear submarines, but after the collapse of the USSR, the fuel turned out to be virtually ownerless. About 20 nuclear bombs could be made from it.

The uranium was taken to the landfill in Oakridge, Tennessee, USA, where it was disposed of.

Transportation was carried out in an atmosphere of strict secrecy so that the uranium did not fall into the wrong hands. Most of the participants in the operation did not know what they were transporting.

At the same time, the United States has been cooperating with Kazakhstan in the military sphere since 2000, when American specialists began training soldiers and officers for the Kazakh side. In 2003, the first five-year plan for military cooperation between the parties was signed.