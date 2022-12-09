This article is part of the weekly Technology newsletter mailing, which is sent out every Friday. If you want to sign up to receive it in its entirety, with similar themes but more varied and brief, You can do it at this link.

Last Friday, Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted: “What really happened to the Hunter Biden deletion story on Twitter will be posted here on Twitter at 5pm.” And immediately: “It will be incredible”, along with the popcorn emoji. He even had an international case name: The Twitter Files [The Twitter Files]. This Friday the second installment of the “archives” came out. It was about the alleged “shadow censorship” [shadowbanning] that Twitter exercised against some accounts. There is only one problem at the moment: it has not been “incredible”.

First, a little background on Hunter Biden. Hunter is the son of US President Joe Biden. In October 2020, the alleged laptop of him and the New York Post, a Trump-friendly newspaper, published a story suggesting that Hunter had used his last name to obtain business in the Ukraine when his father was Obama’s vice president. The Trump campaign tried to escalate the controversy to the so-called “October surprise”: a calamitous event for a candidate weeks before the November elections. But it never caught on.

Twitter and Facebook limited the dissemination of the article in the post. Facebook only prevented its algorithms from promoting it, but Twitter prevented the publication of the link to the piece, both in tweets and in direct messages. They even temporarily suspended the account of the New York Post for not wanting to delete the link.

This is the context of what happened three weeks before the 2020 elections. Since then, Hunter Biden’s laptop has been the great example of the excess power of technology companies, their obvious progressivism and their collusion with the Democratic Party in the US Musk has arrived to save Twitter from the clutches of progressivism. Now that he owns Twitter, digging through the emails of Twitter executives and revealing this alleged collusion seemed like an easy win.

Musk shared this documentation with two freelance journalists, Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss. Last Friday Taibbi posted a thread on Twitter with 36 messages. This was the great promise of Taibbi’s second tweet: “The ‘Twitter Files’ tell an incredible story from inside one of the largest and most influential social networks in the world. It is a story frankenstiniana of a human-built mechanism that grows outside the control of its designer.

This is what is worth noting about this curious story, which says more about its protagonists than about the fact.

1/ There is no surprising revelation for now. Although belated, these “Twitter Files” now have two chapters. There is nothing bloody in any of them, although it is interesting to see how they discuss and make decisions within a company and how they have been counted out. There is some debate as well what kind of access journalists have had to Twitter’s internal tools: they have posted screenshots of Slack messages from former Twitter executives. Even so, there are no phrases or expressions out of tune.

After 2016, the networks were protected with regulations on the dissemination of material hacked. In the case of Twitter, they established that the dissemination of that information was going to be prevented. After the foreign interference in 2016, caution was even excessive because they could end up blocking accounts and tweets from the media and politicians. So it happened. Hunter Biden’s strange laptop, which had passed through several hands and which experts later verified that other people had put files in, was a hypothetical case.

All the alarms went off and Taibbi’s tweets reveal only a group of executives discussing whether, given the lack of information, they should apply their own rule or not. There are even emails from a Democratic congressman telling them that they are going too far and better stop doing it. The then chief executive, Jack Dorsey, explained the decision on his day in Congress and how it was revoked days later. This is something that was already known and the revelation did not add anything new.

“Not once has anyone in [los correos] What Taibbi revealed suggests something remotely politically motivated.” writes analyst Mike Masnick. “There was a legitimate concern internally about whether or not it was right to block the story of the New York Postwhich makes sense, because they were (correctly) worried about making a decision that went too far.”

The violation of the famous first amendment [que el Gobierno no puede limitar la libertad de expresión] it requires government meddling to block that story. But then in the White House there was Trump. Perhaps the only half-remarkable revelation is that both parties had asked Twitter to remove messages, as any Twitter user can. Of the republicans he does not give examples; Of the Democrats, the examples are basically photos of Hunter Biden’s parties where he appears naked, which violate another Twitter policy.

On the “shadow censorship” revealed by Bari Weiss, the war is over the meaning of words. Dorsey and other executives explained in 2018 that they limited the exposure of some tweets and that this was not “shadow censorship.” The debate is so fine that basically it is the same practice that Musk now wants to do for tweets that violate his rules: “freedom of expression, but not freedom of scope,” he said, which means that you can say everything you want, but This does not imply that Twitter “makes it easy” for your hate message to appear in searches, responses, or on other users’ timelines. In Weiss’s 30 message thread, there are examples of how this was applied with the juicy name for example “trend blacklist”. That is the great test.

2/ Permanent attention is winning. Until here, the story. Musk achieves with these “Twitter Archives” at least two objectives: one, to remain in the spotlight and to give a greater sense of how important Twitter is, which is convenient for him as an owner. Two, “re-center” Twitter after its accusations of being “leftist.”

This page is from Trump’s booklet: the important thing is to get people talking. There will always be someone who defends you and is happy that you make political rivals angry. Today there are dozens of videos and podcasts on the internet that create hours of content on Twitter from 36 tweets with little information. Most say it’s an amazing scandal and others say there’s hardly anything. But knowing for sure what happens is more difficult. It’s not that before, in a world with fewer voices, it was easier to know what’s going on. But now it’s just as complicated.

3/ Journalists do not belong to traditional media. Taibbi and Weiss come from very traditional backgrounds and today have newsletter and hit podcasts. Taibbi worked at the magazine rolling stonesWeiss in the Wall Street Journal and the new york timess. Of course they make a much better living now. Even Weiss has founded a medium The Free Press [La Prensa Libre] with other journalists from traditional media. He has taken advantage of the “Twitter Archives” to give him more hype. Its main sections are politics, science and common sense.

journalists from mainstream media repeatedly criticized to Taibbi for playing “the world’s richest man’s publicist”. Taibbi defended himself by saying that these journalists have written articles with anonymous sources from the FBI or other government departments. Taibbi had to agree to “certain conditions” from Musk that he has not disclosed. A pretty clear one is probably to post the “research” as a thread and not on your newsletter.

4/ The media hide it! The first two days after the thread, the cry of those who saw an incredible scandal was that “the media hide it.” The New York Times and the Washington Post they released brief pieces about the event because they had not been able to see those documents, which they had also requested.

The alleged concealment of the media is an indispensable element of the narrative: “At some point you may have noticed that what you read did not reflect what you saw with your own eyes,” says the founding manifesto of The Free Press. “At another time, you may have noticed that people who get paid to tell you the world as it is, instead told you the world as they wanted it to be.” They, they add, saw this process from within. Now they are going back to the roots of journalism and truth. Can be.

The problem in these apparent battles is that both sides supposedly have vested interests, not just the media or the government. Dorsey asked Musk that if he was so concerned about transparency that he stop taking it out in installments with two journalists trustworthy and publish everything. Musk promised that he will. Meanwhile, we will continue playing the truth in the age of networks.

