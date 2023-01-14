Although the anime of Tokyo Revengers The manga is still continuing, and it is for the same reason that fans who have already read the work of Ken Wakui, its creator, know well how many arcs it has.

But for those who have not done it, it is worth knowing them. Specifically, there are seven main arcs that comprise Takemichi Hanagaki’s adventures in time. The last one is divided into a couple of sub-arcs that are worth keeping in mind.

The first three arcs, Toman Arc, Moebius Arc, and Valhalla Arc, are the ones that made up the first season of the anime produced by LIDEN FILMS.

The original anime is followed by the Black Dragon Arc, the Tenjiku Arc, the Bonten Arc, and the Final Arc. In the case of the Final Arc, it covers two secondary arcs, which are the Three Deities Arc and the Kanto Manji Arc.

As can be seen, there are not many and it is the way in which Wakui distributed the history of the series.

the sleeve of Tokyo Revengers It covers 30 compilation volumes divided into the arcs mentioned before. From the Toman Arc to the Valhalla Arc, 77 chapters of the work of Ken Wakui take place.

The Black Dragon Arc is from 78 to 121; Tenjiku Arc is from 122 to 185; Bonten Arc is from 186 to 206; and Final Arc is from 207 to 278. For now it’s up in the air how many episodes LIDEN FILMS will need to adapt the rest of Wakui’s story in anime form.

What arcs are confirmed for the second season of Tokyo Revengers?

The second season of Tokyo Revengers it is focused on a single arc and it is that of Black Dragon. It’s a big contrast to the first one, which spanned three arcs and which we mentioned earlier.

This is why it will have a shorter duration than the original. At this stage in the story, Takemichi Hanagaki has become one of the administrators of the Tokyo Manji Gang but is betrayed by the almost omnipresent Tetta Kisaki and nearly dies.

We do not want to go into details, but if you watched the last episode of the first season and the first of the second, you will understand the danger Takemichi was in and how he was able to save himself.

The fact is that he must go back in time to find out what went wrong, and in the process, deal with the tenth generation of the Black Dragon gang. The latter are now part of the Toman and are a key part of what will happen in their depressing present.

