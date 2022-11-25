Last Thursday the first round of the Group Phase of the Qatar World Cup 2022. Gradually the tables begin to take shape and all the teams already played their first game and some the second.
Precisely, one of the groups that has given the most talk so far is A, where the teams from the Netherlands, Ecuador, Senegal and Qatar are located, since the two leaders share units and where the host has already been eliminated after losing two consecutive games.
What are the tie-breaking criteria?
For example, if the group stage ends at this time, the teams from the Netherlands and Ecuador would be tied with 4 units each. First, the number of points that were achieved in the matches of the phase are compared, then the goal difference and the number of goals that were scored will be analyzed.
Secondly, these criteria will be applied if the tie continues, firstly it will look at the number of points obtained in the group games between the teams that are tied. Finally, the team that wins will be the one that has obtained the highest number of goals scored against the rival with which it is tied.
However, in the event that even with all these criteria the tie is maintained, ‘fair play’ will be used in the World Cup, where yellow and red cards will now be counted.
Card Values:
When does the Group Phase end?
The Group Phase in Qatar will come to an end next Friday, December 1, with the match between Cameroon and Brazil. A day later, on Saturday, December 2, the round of 16 will begin; the rooms will be played on December 9 and 10; the semifinals will be on the 13th and 14th of the same month, while the grand final will be played on Sunday, December 18.
#tiebreak #criteria #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply