Muscle pain, fatigue and blistering of the legs can be symptoms of coronavirus infection. The Daily Mail writes about this with reference to the report of British scientists prepared for the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (SAGE) under the British government.

How and how often do the three new symptoms of coronavirus show up?

Scientists note that muscle pain, fatigue and blisters on the legs can manifest themselves in different ways depending on the age of the patient and the specifics of the body.

Another report from the New and Emerging Respiratory Viral Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) said muscle weakness or pain can occur in half of coronavirus patients – more than the number of people infected with a sore throat or headache. …

Meanwhile, the UK’s National Health Service will not be listing three new traits on the COVID-19 indicator list. This decision was made to avoid a multiple increase in the number of tests and additional burden on medical centers, the newspaper writes.

Now in the country, the officially recognized signs of COVID-19 remain an elevated body temperature, prolonged cough, and loss or change in smell or taste.

What other symptoms have British scientists reported?

A report submitted by NERVTAG stated that the very specific symptoms of coronavirus that appear seven days before receiving a positive test are loss of smell and taste, fever, chest pain, muscle pain, hoarse voice, diarrhea, leg blisters and redness on the face and neck. This finding was based on data from the Covid Symptom Study mobile app developed by King’s College London. It is a database of millions of users who report their symptoms and test results.

But King’s College London believes that there is no need to add symptoms to the official list of COVID-19 indicators, otherwise this will reduce the specificity of testing (the likelihood that uninfected patients will be classified as infected will increase), and the number of people wishing to be tested will increase by 48 %.