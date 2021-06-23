The alarms have jumped in the World Health Organization (WHO) after the advance of the

indian variant. This strain, known as delta, is more contagious and its ability to resist vaccines is greater than that of the rest of the mutations that have appeared since the pandemic began.

Its expansion is worrying the WHO since it is now present in up to 70 countries.

“It is becoming more dominant in some parts and this is worrying” the organization advises. The United Kingdom has become one of the places where it has spread the most. Specialists in the United States emphasize this variant as “it is doubling every two weeks,” according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb. The expert goes further, since he believes «that

the risk will really be that this could provoke a new epidemic in the fall«.

In Spain it has also arrived, although at the moment the data on those infected with the Indian variant are not so numerous. According to Fernando Simón, the presence is minimal in Spain. However, Portugal are already beginning to take action. The capital of the neighboring country has already been closed perimeter because the strain has reached a prevalence of 60%.

Symptoms of the Indian variant



To find out if we are infected with the Indian variant, some epidemiologists in Great Britain have described

what are the symptoms that people infected with the delta variant are presenting. According to Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, these are different effects from other Covid-19 mutations.

The symptoms that have been identified are

headache, fever, increased sore throat, increased mucus. However, patients with the Indian variant present

less coughing and a lower loss of smell to the one that normally occurs. The conclusions reached by Tom Spector and his team have not yet been published nor have they been peer-reviewed. The expert explains that the first sensation that is experienced is that of “as if they had a bad cold.”

In a different line, the leaders of the

English National Health Service (NHS) indicate that the symptoms that may appear are

a persistent cough, impaired smell, and increased body temperature.

Tom Spector warns that even if the manifestation is not very serious, those infected can continue to spread the virus. These data on how it affects the Indian variant have been collected thanks to the first-person testimonies of those infected through an application. All this information is revealing that, in addition,

the symptoms that are most commonly experienced today are not the usual ones. “Since the beginning of May, we have been observing the main symptoms of the users of the application, and they are not the same as before,” warns the expert. Loss of smell and taste no longer arise as often. Some events that, as Tom points out, may be due to the increase in the appearance of cases of the Indian variant.