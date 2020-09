Question:What are the common symptoms of STDs and how long do they need to be treated? Can the infection come back later in life?

answer: It will be difficult to explain all the various STDs and the symptoms they present. If you are talking about yourself then you will have to investigate and take appropriate treatment. Also, it can definitely make a comeback later in life.

