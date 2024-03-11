The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa has confirmed that there is no specific supplication to welcome the month of Ramadan, pointing out that it is desirable for anyone who sees the crescent of “Ramadan” or other crescents to say what the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, used to say when he saw the crescent: “O God, make it crescent upon us in Yemen, faith, safety, and Islam. My Lord and your Lord.” God”.