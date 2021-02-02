In desperate times, there are many ways to to stretch vaccines and speed up inoculation campaigns, according to the experts who have done it.

Dividing doses, delaying second injections, injecting into the skin instead of into the muscle, and using mobile vaccination teams have all saved lives, when the circumstances were right.

During cholera outbreaks in war zones, Doctors without borders has even used “take out” vaccination, in which the recipient receives the first dose on the spot and is given the second for delivery. self-administer later.

A vial of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Photo Cooper Neill / The New York Times.

Unfortunately, according to experts, it would be difficult to test most of these techniques in the United States at this time, although coronavirus vaccines are becoming very widespread. more slowly than expected.

These novel strategies have worked with vaccines against yellow fever, polio, measles, cholera, and Ebola; most of those vaccines were invented decades ago or are easier to administer because they are oral or they can be stored in a typical refrigerator.

The new mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines approved so far are too fragileaccording to experts, and very little is known about the degree of immunity they confer.

The Biden administration should focus on speed up production of more robust vaccines “rather than playing cards” with current ones, said Dr. Peter J. Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Houston Baylor College of Medicine and inventor of a coronavirus vaccine.

There are two strategies that could work with current vaccines, but each is controversial.

The first is being tested in Great Britain.

In December, faced with a shortage and an explosive outbreak, the country’s medical chiefs said they would deploy all the vaccines they had, giving a modest protection to as many British as possible.

Second doses, they said, would be delayed up to 12 weeks and they could be from a vaccine different.

There is some evidence for the idea: Early data from the first 600,000 injections in Israel suggest that even one dose of the Pfizer reduces the risk of infection by approximately 50%.

However, some British virus experts were outraged, stating that single doses could lead to resistant strains to the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and many American vaccinators are also opposed to the idea.

Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed’s chief scientific adviser, raised a different objection to the British plan.

He cautioned that single doses could “prime“Inadequate immune system, so if vaccine recipients were later infected, some could have worst results than if they hadn’t been vaccinated at all.

He recalled an incident in the 1960s in which a weak new vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus, which causes childhood pneumonia, backfired.

Some children who received it and were subsequently infected became more ill than those who were not vaccinated, and two young children died.

“Maybe just 1 in 1,000 you get the wrong primer, but it’s concerning, “said Slaoui.

As an alternative – the second strategy to stretch vaccines – he proposed using half doses of Modern vaccine.

There are solid evidence to do so, he said in a telephone interview.

During Moderna’s early trials, the 50-microgram dose of the vaccine produced an immune response practically identical to 100 micrograms.

Moderna chose the highest dose as the standard in part to be more certain it would work; company scientists they had no idea then that your product would be 95% effective.

The higher dose would also have a longer shelf life.

But the vaccine works better than expected, and shelf life is not an issue, so Slaoui suggested using the dose more low.

“The good thing is that half is injected and you get an identical immune response, “he said.” We hope that in a pandemic situation, the FDA will just accept it rather than ask for a new trial. “

Many experts disagree with the idea, such as Dr. Walter Orenstein, associate director of the Emory Vaccine Center in Atlanta.

“We need to know more before we feel comfortable doing that,” he said.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Center for Vaccine Education at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, added: “Let’s stick to the science. There is no data on the efficacy of a partial dose “.

Although, like Slaoui, Offit opposed delaying the second doses, he expressed doubts that doing so, as the British have done, would increase the risk of worse outcomes in those partially vaccinated.

Trials in which monkeys or other animals were vaccinated and then “challenged” with a deliberate infection did not lead to an increase in disease, he noted.

In addition, the four coronaviruses that cause common colds do not worsen the illness when people contract them again.

And people with COVID-19 don’t get worse when they get antibody treatments; generally they improve.

When less is more

As is often the case, experts disagree on how and what a new vaccine will do.

Some point out that there is strong evidence that both divided doses and delayed doses have worked when doctors have tried them for despair.

For example, outbreaks of yellow fever in Brazil and the Congo they have been halted with campaigns that used only a 20% of the dose.

One dose of the yellow fever vaccine, invented in the 1930s, offers lifelong protection.

But a fifth of the dose can protect for a year or more, said Miriam Alia, a vaccination expert at Doctors Without Borders.

In 2018, nearly 25 million Brazilians, including those in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, faced a rapidly evolving outbreak at a time when there were fewer than 6 million vaccines in global supply.

The Brazilian government changed at doses of one fifth and sent mobile teams to the favelas urging everyone they encountered to take them, and filling out a minimal paperwork. It worked: By 2019, the threat had faded.

The tactic has also been used against polio.

Since 2016, there has been a global shortage of injectable polio vaccine, which many countries use alongside live oral.

The World Health Organization has supervised trials of different ways to stretch existing supplies.

India tried half doses first, said Deepak Kapur, president of Rotary International’s polio eradication efforts there.

Later studies showed that it was possible to reduce up to a fifth of the dose as long as it was injected just under the skin not muscle, said Dr. Tunji Funsho, head of polio eradication for the Nigeria chapter of Rotary International.

“In this way, one vial for 10 can reach 50 people“said Funsho.

Subcutaneous injections work better than intramuscular injections because the skin contains many more cells that recognize invaders and because the subcutaneous layers drain into the lymph nodes, which are part of the immune system, said Mark Prausnitz, a Georgia Tech bioengineer specializing in bioengineering techniques. intradermal injection.

“The skin is ours Interface with the outside world, “Prausnitz said.” It’s where the body expects to find pathogens. “

Intradermal injection is used for vaccines against rabies and tuberculosis. Ten years ago, Sanofi introduced an intradermal flu vaccine, “but the public did not accept it,” Prausnitz said.

However, intradermal injection has disadvantages. More training is needed to do it correctly. There are injectors with needle-opener devices, super-short needles or multiple needle assemblies, Prausnitz said, but they are rare.

Ultimately, he leans toward microneedle patches with solvent vaccine.

“It would be really beneficial if we could send them by mail to people’s homes and let them do it themselves, “he said.

A major disadvantage, according to Slaoui, is that intradermal injection produces strong immune reactions.

These can be painful, bleed a bit, and then leave a scar, as was the case with smallpox injections before the United States abandoned them in 1972.

Lipid nanoparticles from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be especially prone to that effect, he said.

“It is not dangerous,” he added. “But it is not attractive or practical.”

Boots on the ground

What the United States can and should do now, according to health experts, is train more vaccinators, coordinate all those who deliver the vaccines and improve logistics.

Thanks to the battles against polio, measles and Ebola, some of the poorest countries in the world regularly carry out better vaccination campaigns than the ones being carried out by the United States, said Emily Bancroft, president of VillageReach, a logistics and communications company that works in Mozambique, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is also involved in the Seattle coronavirus vaccination campaign .

“You need an army of vaccinators, people who know how to run the campaigns, detailed microplans and good data tracking,” he said.

“Hospitals here don’t even know what they have on their shelves. For routine immunization, receiving information once a month is fine. In an epidemic, it is not fine.”

In 2017, the United Nations Children’s Fund recruited 190,000 vaccinators to administer polio vaccines to 116 million children in one week.

That same year, Nigeria injected the measles vaccine to nearly 5 million children in one week.

In rural Africa, poorly trained community health workers distributed injectable contraceptives such as Depo-Provera. The basics can taught in one or three daysyes, said Bancroft.

Training can be done on “injection pads” that resemble human arms.

And data collection needs to be set up so that each team can report on a mobile phone and everything flows to a national dashboard, as is now the case in poorer countries.

“America will do it,” Bancroft said. “Practice makes perfect. But what we see now is lack of experience”.

The New York Times Company