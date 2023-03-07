They are popularly known as ‘sea potatoes’ but in reality they are ascidiacea, a class of animals belonging to the urochordata subphylum.

His appearance is strange to most; however, Dr. Laura Schejter, a member of the Fisheries Ecology Program of the National Institute for Fisheries Research and Development (INIDEP) of Argentina, explained in detail everything that should be known about these organisms.

The academic mentions that it is the species Polyzoa opuntia, which is colonial, that is, each fragment is a colony with many organisms. There are cases or solitary species, which reach larger sizes than the colonies that appeared on the beach.

The greatest precaution that can be taken is don’t touch them despite not being toxic. It is advisable not to approach them and keep them out of the reach of children or pets.

But, why did they arrive at the southern beaches of Mar del Plata?

Schejter, who has a PhD in Biology from the National University of Mar del Plata, explains that it is due to a phenomenon called arribazón: “they are washed up on the shore and usually live on the seabed, in the subtidal zone.” Said place is a permanently submerged area or only exceptionally exposed for short periods of time, where sea potatoes live.

Sea squirts, as well as corals or sponges, have aroused interest from a chemical point of view due to their properties, which can be beneficial and useful for the naval and pharmacological industries, among others, because antifouling, antibacterial, antifungal and even antifungal substances have been found. anticancer.

