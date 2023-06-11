More and more products, especially in the area of ​​cosmetics, hair and skin care, are seeking the seal certificate “cruelty-free” either cruelty Free, which allows them to rectify that their products are not tested on animals or that they are not made with products of animal origin.

The products cruelty-free They became a worldwide trend that supports the movement for the protection and rights of animals, freeing the testing of cosmetic products on animals, which is increasingly demanded by consumers worldwide.

What are the best known cruelty free stamps?

One of the most recognized stamps is the “PETA Approved Vegan”, Awarded by the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), one of the largest organizations in the world dedicated to the fight and protection of animal rights, with more than 5 million followers and reliable mpas.

Another important seal to world level is he Leaping Bunny or “jumping rabbit” in Spanish, certifies makeup, personal care and grooming products free of animal cruelty, More than a thousand companies are approved with this seal, which declares them as Free from animal testing.

One of the most prominent stamps is “Choose Cruelty Free” (CCF), Created by the United Nations Organization of Australia, international products also participate, they are products that stand out not having been tested on animals.

Labels representing the largest and most recognized organizations in the protection of animal rights and that encourage consumers to buy these brands to encourage more companies to be part of the release of the animal abuse.