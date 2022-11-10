“This new missile can penetrate all missile defense systems, and I do not think that the technology that is capable of confronting it will be found for decades to come,” Fars news agency quoted General Hajizadeh as saying.

Iran, which has one of the largest missile programs in the Middle East, says its ballistic missiles have a range of 2,000 kilometers and are capable of reaching Israel and US bases in the region.

Tehran views its missile program as an important deterrent to the United States, Israel and other adversaries. And rejects Western demands to stop its activities in the development of ballistic missiles.