Shakira He is once again in the eyes of the world after launching his latest musical success with the Argentine Bizarrap, which makes clear evidence of the situation he experienced with his ex-partner. Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, his current girlfriend. However, this is not the first time that the Colombian is inspired by her love affairs to create songs, since she – in addition to the soccer player – has also dedicated songs to her ex-boyfriends.

We will tell you below what are the songs that Shakira wrote and dedicated to her ex-partners throughout her artistic career.

“Anthology”

Shakira’s first love, when she was still a teenager, was Óscar Ulloa. She dedicated several of the songs from her album “Pies descalzos” to him and one of them was “Where are you, sweetheart?” Despite the great love they had for each other, he decided to end the relationship, since he considered that the Colombian should go her own way and achieve her success.

“We ended a Day of Love and Friendship. I think it was the moment when I had to continue alone and I was not wrong. She reached heaven, ”Ulloa declared years later.

Although they left the relationship on good terms, in 1996, Shakira embodied everything she felt about this breakup and created “Antología”, one of the most outstanding love songs of pop in Spanish.

“I wrote this song after a stage in which I received many moments of happiness from a special person ended,” Shakira recounted in a presentation.

“You”

Shakira fell in love again in 1997 with the Puerto Rican actor Osvaldo Ríos, whose relationship lasted a year. At that time, her romance caused controversy, since he was 17 years apart from the singer. However, it did not take more than a year for this love story to come to an end.

“I was already a 36-year-old man, accomplished in my career, and she was just starting her “Bare Feet”. When you love someone it is better to set them free and it is the best proof of love that you can give them. She had to fly, it was the best thing that happened to her, not to follow me. We had plans to get married and everything, we had seen the house, ”said the actor.

Once their sentimental relationship ended, the artist from Barranquilla presented her single “Tú”. In 1998, she was beginning to conquer the Latin music industry and Ríos was already a well-known soap opera actor.

“January day”

The most important couple in Shakira’s life was undoubtedly Antonio de la Rúa, with whom she had an 11-year relationship. The song “January Day”, beyond being a declaration of love, describes everything that happened next to the Argentine.

Although the letter says that “he met him one day in January”, it was never officially revealed when this happened. It is only known that her first meeting was in 2000, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during a dinner where the Colombian singer presented “Where are the thieves?”

Despite the fact that Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa had a torrid romance, they did not end well. In 2012 they went to court because the Argentine demanded access to a bank owned by the singer.

The songs to Gerard Piqué

Shakira’s most iconic song towards Gerard Piqué was “I fell in love”, which she released in 2017 and perfectly describes how her love story began. Even in the video clip, the same footballer appears at the end.

But that was not the only musical theme dedicated to Spanish, then followed by “Te felicito”. Unlike the previous one, this one recounted how their breakup was. The musical hit was released in August 2022, months before it was revealed that they were not together.

Once both announced that they had separated, the Colombian presented “Monotonía” together with Ozuna, which also describes the lack of love that Shakira experienced.

Now, the Barranquilla girl is once again a trend for her new song in collaboration with Bizarrap. “Music sessions # 53 ″ would be full of hints towards Piqué and his girlfriend, Clara Chía, who would have started their romance when he was still with the mother of his children.