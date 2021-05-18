Death, mysterious, exciting, and frightening, death has puzzled civilizations throughout history, and the debate remained open, between what is scientific and what is religious, to answer an existential question, which is what happens after death? Amidst this ongoing debate, there are some scientific answers about the stages of the death of the body specifically, and the stages that a person goes through, from the beginning of death to the cessation of all vital organs, including the brain:

With the exception of some pathological conditions, the common death begins with the stopping of the heart, and the restriction of blood flow in the body, and after a short time the brain stops working due to the lack of blood flow and oxygen, and the various organs of the body begin to die at different rates, according to the circumstances of the death of each person, And it is certain that the nerve cells in the brain may take several hours, to reach complete rest.

1Sight

It is the first sense that a person loses at the moment of his death

2Tasting

It is the second sense that a person loses in his death throes

3- smelling

It is the third sense that a person loses in the depths of death

4- Touch

It is the fourth sense that a person loses in the throes of death

5- Hearing.

It is the last sense that a person loses, and it has been proven that the last sense that a person loses after his heart stops or dies is hearing. It remains with him for many hours, according to “haltaalam”.