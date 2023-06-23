Giovanni Battista Riccioli in the 17th century published what he called the New Almagest, which took its name from the very famous Ptolemy’s Almagest, written 1500 years earlier and which is the largest astronomical treatise of Antiquity. “The greatest”, that means the word of Arabic origin almagest, which replaced the original name of Ptolemy’s treatise, a more aseptic “Mathematical syntax”, the Arabs already knew about clickbait. Both books are great encyclopedias of knowledge about the stars, separated by 15 centuries.

The fact is that in the compendium of riccioli the first great map of the Moon was presented, with names for its orographic details that we still preserve today (and that denote the tastes and preferences of the author, by the way). Apart from the craters, which are called impact craters because almost all of them come from meteorite collisions, not from volcanoes, the most prominent in this orography of the Moon are what Riccioli called maria in Latin, seas in Spanish, which are the darkest areas that we can see with the naked eye on the surface of our satellite, with the clearest ones called terrae, lands.

Among those Riccioli seas, the Mare Tranquillitatis is not the largest. If someone sees shapes on the Moon, something that has always eluded me, the Sea of ​​Tranquility would be between the eye and the ears of the man. rabbit what the Chinese see on the Moon (or on one of the hares they see). For those of us with less imagination, it is one of the two fairly circular dark areas of similar size that can be seen with the naked eye (the other almost circular sea is that of Serenity), the one that has three other smaller seas nearby and is further from the larger lunar sea, the much more irregular so-called Ocean of Storms.

The Sea of ​​Tranquility can already be seen these days of the first quarter. On February 20, 1965, the space probe impacted there. Ranger 8a custom of crashing on lunar seas that had started 6 years earlier, on September 12, with the first human artifact to reach the lunar surface, the moon 2 Soviet, which crashed in the Mare Imbrium, just across the Sea of ​​Serenity from the Sea of ​​Tranquility. It would be precisely in the Sea of ​​Tranquility where the first landing of a person on the Moon would take place, on the famous July 20, 1969.

Updating from Riccioli’s maps, we now know that there are two types of land on the Moon: the seas, also called lowlands to break away from the watery interpretation of centuries ago, and the highlands, named today as opposed to the other. terrain type. The seas reflect less sunlight, appearing darker than the highlands, which clearly indicates different properties and origin. Interestingly, on the far side of the Moon, which we never see because the Moon goes around the Earth at the same time it rotates around its axis, there are almost no tidal waves, they are small and associated with small impact craters.

The already 22 missions who have managed to land gently on the Moon gave us data on the lunar terrain, from there and bringing to Earth 381 kilograms of rocks from our satellite in the case of the Apollo mission, 300 grams by the Soviet Luna program and almost 1 gram of the Chinese Chang’e program. Almost all these samples come from seas, it is much easier to land on this terrain, much less rugged. And all the missions, except one, visited the visible side of the Moon, only the Chinese Chang’e 4 landed on the far side, which means that they had (until it crashed on the Moon) another satellite, the Queqiao, orbiting the Moon to be able to communicate with the Earth.

The moonstones that are still being analyzed today in terrestrial laboratories taught us that the ages of the soil that forms the seas is about 3.5 billion years, while the highlands are about 500 million years older, and even rocks were brought formed ago 4.5 billion years, very similar to what is considered the moment of formation of the Earth. For comparison, a typical rock on the earth’s surface is less than 1 billion years old, it is very difficult to find a rock that is as old as the planet itself, almost all of the earth’s surface has been renewed in relatively recent times.

The age difference between seas and highlands, which was directly verified with radiological dating, has already been postulated previously due to the fact that seas have far fewer impact craters than highlands. This is explained as a later formation that would have erased the craters, which, on the other hand, would not have been renewed, in a similar way to the evolution that the terrestrial crust has followed, at least at the beginning of its evolution, and that is that Today almost no impact craters are detected (but there are, there are them).

So how did the seas form? Why do they have that color? Why don’t they have so many craters? Why are there only large seas on the side of the Moon that we see from Earth? Too many questions for a single article, so we focus on the first two.

The most accepted theory for the formation of the Moon’s seas is the existence of volcanic eruptions that expelled a very fluid lava capable of filling large areas of land, erasing previous impact craters. In addition, these lavas are basalts rich in iron and titanium, explaining this composition that they are not as reflective as the material of the highlands, which gives rise to their darker hue. The basalts are very similar to the terrestrial ones that dominate the earth’s surface (especially on the ocean floor). The minerals found in those seas are also very similar to those of our planet, which supports a common formation. But, curiously, minerals that were not known on our planet have been found, such as armalcolite, named after the Apollo 11 astronauts (Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins).

The volcanic eruptions that originated the lunar maria were caused by a series of large impacts, probably from comets, that is, objects predominantly composed of ice, as opposed to rocky objects, which would be asteroids. It must have happened relatively early in our satellite’s history, when its interior was still hot and molten and the surface was not very thick.

Some lunar seas are estimated to be as little as 1.2 billion years old. Imagine seeing the Moon with a volcanic eruption! It must have been pretty, but at that time there were only simple algae-like organisms around these parts. There are no direct samples of these younger areas, nor have we explored our satellite that much. Hopefully this will change soon, the Artemis programme, in which Spain already collaborates, will be able to offer us much more information in the years to come. And we may be a generation away from having inhabitants up there.

