The statement stressed that the Russian forces did not abandon their intentions to seize the entire Donetsk region, and focus their main efforts on offensive actions towards Bakhmut.

The most prominent of what was mentioned in the report of the General Staff of the Ukrainian forces:

During the past 24 hours, the Russian forces launched 3 air strikes, fired 57 missiles, and carried out 69 missile systems, targeting mainly civilian infrastructure.

Russian forces used S-300 and 400 anti-aircraft missiles to launch missile strikes on the capital, Kyiv, and other populated areas in Ukraine.

Russian forces launched 41 cruise missiles from the air and sea, and high-precision air-guided missiles.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 26 missiles.

The threat of further air and missile strikes by the Russians on the entire territory of Ukraine remains and continues.

Russian forces continue to suffer daily losses.

Dnipro blow

East-central Ukraine is witnessing an attack by Russian forces, as the governor of the Ukrainian Dnipro-Petrovsk region said early Sunday morning that the death toll from the Russian missile attack that destroyed a residential building in the city of Dnipro has risen to 14, while rescue teams continued their tireless work throughout the night. In search of survivors.

“About 38 people were rescued, about 24 are missing, and an unknown number of residents are still trapped under a huge pile of rubble after the attack, which took place yesterday afternoon, Saturday, and also injured 64 people,” Valentin Reznichenko wrote on “Telegram”.

Officials warned that the strikes hit critical infrastructure in the capital Kyiv and elsewhere, tying up power supplies in the height of winter for the capital and large parts of the country in the coming days.

Western support for Kiev

As ground fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, Britain has followed France and Poland in pledging more weapons, saying it will send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as artillery support.

And the office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced, in a statement on Sunday morning, that London “will work to train Ukrainian forces to use tanks and artillery in the coming days.”

“The prime minister believes that a long and intractable war will only serve Russia’s goals,” the statement, which was posted on the government’s website, continued.

“That is why he and the ministers will be speaking to our allies around the world in the coming days and weeks to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and secure a better future for Ukraine,” he added.

These moves increase pressure on Germany to follow their path at a time when Kyiv continues to request advanced military equipment.