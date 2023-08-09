Armenia has long been famous for its landscapes and ancient temples, attracting tourists from all over the world. Currently, the borders of the republic are open, including for Russians. You can fly to Yerevan by direct flight from Moscow, St. Petersburg and some other cities. How much will the road cost and what documents are needed for a trip in 2023 – in the material of Izvestia.

What documents are needed to travel to Armenia in 2023

To travel to Armenia, Russian tourists need only a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation or a foreign passport. The document must be valid throughout the entire period of stay in the republic.

Since 2000, a visa-free regime has been established between Russia and Armenia, therefore, it is not necessary to apply for a visa separately, as in many other countries of the near abroad.

To travel with a child, you must take his passport and birth certificate. If he is traveling with one of his parents, consent to travel abroad, certified by a notary, will be required.

Stay in the country without registration is possible only for 30 days. If you stay in the republic for more than this period, you should contact the migration department of the local police. For those who travel to Armenia for the purpose of doing business, it is necessary to obtain a visitor visa, which allows you to stay in the country for up to 120 days.

But whatever the purpose of the trip, it is recommended to take out medical insurance before it starts, since in the absence of an insurance contract, the costs of medical care will have to be paid by yourself.

How to get to Armenia from Russia in 2023

The fastest way to be in this welcoming region – use the services of airlines. There are several flights from Moscow to Yerevan and back every day. The flight takes 2 hours 40 minutes.

In addition, you can fly from other Russian cities – St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Voronezh, Samara, Krasnodar, Novosibirsk, Rostov-on-Don and Sochi. Air travel is carried out by Aeroflot, Pobeda, Ural Airlines, North Wind and others. The price of tickets in almost all companies is about 10 thousand one way per person.

There are also daily bus services to Yerevan from Moscow and Sochi. The price is about 8 thousand rubles. Travel time is about a day. For about the same amount you can get to the Armenian capital by car. In this case, the driver must have a passport, a driver’s license and a vehicle registration certificate with him. At the same time, it is worth considering that there is no land border between Russia and Armenia, so you can get there by land through Georgia.

The direct rail link between Russia and Armenia is currently closed.

Which bank cards work in Armenia in 2023

Almost all bank cards issued in Russia do not work in Armenia. In addition, Armenian banks do not support the UnionPay system. According to travelers, the only card that can now be used to pay is this card of the Mir payment system, it is accepted in almost all cafes and shops.

To avoid problems with payment, tourists are advised to take cash in rubles or foreign currency with them. Banknotes can be exchanged at any bank. The exchange rate of the ruble at the beginning of August 2023 is 4 drams (the state currency in Armenia, AMD), the dollar is 386 drams, the euro is 424 drams.

What is allowed to be imported into Armenia in 2023

According to the established procedure, you can carry goods intended for personal use, 250 g of tobacco, up to 200 cigarettes, alcohol no more than 3 liters per person. Above this, you will have to pay a fee. In addition, it is necessary to declare cash currency and securities in excess of $10,000.

It is forbidden to import into the country alcohol and any alcohol-containing products in plastic containers, drugs and explosives, weapons and ammunition, pornographic products, valuable items and antiques for which there are no documents confirming the date of their manufacture.

What are the prices for housing and food in Armenia in 2023

Given the summer hype, prices in hotels, depending on the location, vary from 3 thousand rubles in a three-star hotel, from 6-7 thousand rubles in a five-star hotel. A hostel room will be cheaper – about 1.2 thousand rubles.

Food prices in Armenia also depend on the region. In resorts and tourist centers, they will be higher. To save money, it is best to buy food in supermarkets, and fruits and vegetables in the markets. So, a bottle of milk and a pack of sugar in a store cost 250 drams (62 rubles), a kilogram of cheese 1200 drams (about 300 rubles), a melon or watermelon 150 drams (37 rubles) per kg. A bottle of wine can be bought within 1500 drams (370 rubles).

Traditional Armenian dishes such as dolma (grape leaves stuffed with minced meat), gapama (pumpkin stuffed with rice, dried fruits, nuts and honey) or khashlama (mutton or beef dish with vegetables) are best tasted in national cuisine restaurants. The most expensive of them are in Yerevan, in the regions the same dish can be ordered at lower prices.

A grilled vegetable salad of peppers, carrots and eggplant, for example, will cost an average of 1,300 drams⁣ (327 rubles), khinkali 450 drams (112 rubles), and a glass of local white wine 800 drams (200 rubles).

What you can bring from a trip to Armenia in 2023

Armenia is a country rich in history and traditions. Here you can buy a souvenir for every taste. Most often, tourists bring from a trip:

duduk (musical instrument made of apricot wood);

tablecloths, bags and wallets with embroidery;

jugs and figurines made of ceramics;

spices and dried herbs;

cheeses (Lori, Chanakh);

sweets (baklava, sujuk).

And, of course, the famous Armenian cognac “Ararat” is always present among the souvenirs. From Amenia to Russia, you can take 2 liters of drink per person. If you want to import more, you will have to pay customs duty.

