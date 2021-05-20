The television meeting in which the former Lebanese foreign minister, Charbel Wahba, appeared, sparked a lot of controversy in the Gulf and Lebanese media alike. Gulf citizens considered Wahba’s hadith devoid of courtesy and decency, and of a despicable arrogance, but the Lebanese differed among themselves, between rejecting the content of the conversation altogether, protesting its suitability and timing, and supporting it and agreeing with all its details.

The truth is that the speech of the “Aounist Minister” sympathetic to “Hezbollah” Charbel Wahba is not new to the relationship between the Gulf states and the Levant or Egypt. Rather, it is part of the popular literature that appears at times and disappears at times on the occasion of the position and article.

Minister Wahba is not the first to speak this supreme language, and he will not be the last, so what are the reasons that established this confused relationship between the two parties? When the “military” was able, in the middle of the last century, to rule some Arab countries that were just liberated from the yoke of colonialism, they began directing their media arrows to the Arab Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia, for two main reasons. The first is to create an external enemy, claiming that it is a (reactionary monarchy, anti-republic, progressive and avant-garde), so that all spectrums of the people are lining up against him, which will help to miss the opportunity for the nascent local political elites resisting the military from hijacking any popular voice and directing it towards the government!

The second is the subordination of the defeated to the victorious. The arrogant view that the Western colonialist used to perceive of the peoples that fall within the circle of his occupation automatically transformed into those freed from the occupation, who began to distribute his patronizing views and his despised and despised expressions of the countries of the Sahara that the Western colonialist did not even think of occupying! He became assuming the role of the colonizer, no more or less, to feel the state of superiority that he had seen before and not touched! Hence, the state of “centers and parties” arose in the cultural, political, and even societal spheres!

The regime of Gamal Abdel Nasser was a good example for the first reason, as it used to transfer internal concerns beyond the borders to occupy the “economically exhausted” citizen with Arab nationalism, whose center is Egypt. Whereas Syria, Lebanon and the rest of the Levant were a good example for the second reason, the canals dug by the colonizer in the Levantine cities were unparalleled in the Gulf countries. Cinemas, whose idea, design and tools came from Western countries to the Levantine cities, are also not found in the barren deserts of the Arabian Peninsula. And the modern suit and tie, which the colonizer left behind for the new emancipators to wear, corresponds to the “Bedouin people” the dress and the shemagh, which express backwardness and backwardness. These acquisitions, and many other causes of modern life, were bound to make the modern Shami a new cultural colony, taking pleasure in the role that was practiced against him a few years ago.

“Charbel Wahba” will not be the last, as I mentioned, and he will always be the one affected by this “cultural dialectic”. And he will not pay attention to what is going on around him, unless he takes the illusion off his shoulders and begins the journey of development and progress from where others left him.

* Saudi writer