Legal advice

I received a message from a reader saying:

He has been working for a private driver for more than fifteen years, and I no longer need him. At Mona’s initiative to help him, I agreed with him some time ago that his residency would remain under my sponsorship, until he found another job.

Is there a risk that the driver will demand my salaries during this period? How do I protect myself from any future claims? Note that I still have my residency, and there is no proof of this agreement.

the answer :

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif said:

Yes, the worker can demand his entitlements from you, as long as you do not have any evidence that he does not work for you, and to be safe from that, you can have him sign an acknowledgment of the agreement between you. What is safer is that as long as he decides to look for and work for another employer, you must transfer his sponsorship to that entity or Issuing a declaration of his loan to this party, because if he is caught working for someone other than the sponsor, he will be subject to criminal penalties.

