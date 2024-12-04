He cholesteroloften associated with health problems, is not harmful in itself. It is an essential lipid for building the cell membrane and producing key substances, such as hormones and bile acids. Although some cholesterol comes from food, the liver generates it naturally and acts as its main store. In the blood, cholesterol does not circulate freely, but is transported within lipoproteins. Usually, we talk about “good” cholesterol and “bad” cholesterol, but this classification does not refer to cholesterol itself, but to the lipoproteins that transport it. LDL (low-density lipoprotein) is known as “bad” because it can accumulate on arterial walls, while HDL (high-density lipoprotein) is known as “good” because it helps eliminate it, taking it back to the liver for disposal. metabolism.

Age is something that must be taken into account when interpreting cholesterol levels.

Doctor Emilio OrtegaEndocrinologist at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





The body is designed to function properly with normal cholesterol levels. However, when hypercholesterolemia (high cholesterol) occurs, the body responds by forming atheromatous plaques, cholesterol-rich accumulations that adhere to the inner walls of the arteries. Optimal blood cholesterol levels vary from person to person. Dr. Emilio Ortega, endocrinologist at Hospital Clinic Barcelonaexplains that “age is something that must be taken into account when interpreting cholesterol levels.” With aging, blood cholesterol levels tend to increase naturally.

There are other causes behind hypercholesterolemia. The most common is obesity, linked to an excessive and/or unhealthy diet, rich in processed foods. There are also genetic factors that can alter the body’s ability to store and distribute cholesterol efficiently, which is known as primary hypercholesterolemia. Secondary hypercholesterolemia, on the other hand, occurs when the increase in cholesterol is a consequence of another condition, such as a disease (obesity, diabetes, hypothyroidism…), pregnancy or a medication.

The ideal blood cholesterol level is below 200 mg/dl (milligrams per deciliter). However, this value may vary depending on the individual characteristics of each person. Hypercholesterolemia is considered when levels exceed 240 or 250 mg/dl. According to these figures, it is estimated that one in five people exceeds that limit. Furthermore, Dr. Ortega points out that “one in every 250 people has a severe form of familial hypercholesterolemia,” that is, of genetic origin.

Hypercholesterolemia is dangerous mainly because the atheromatous plaques that form in the arteries are responsible for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke or blood supply to the extremities. This usually does not lead to acute complications. However, in exceptional cases of serious genetic alterations, cholesterol levels can reach such high levels that they cause acute obstructions in the microcirculation of various organs.

In general, we recommend that people over 35-40 years of age have a blood test to rule out hypercholesterolemia

Gemma YagoNurse at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





The most common are the chronic complicationswhich occur when hypercholesterolemia is not controlled. This favors the hardening of the arteries and the formation of atheroma plaques, a process known as atherosclerosis. As a result, blood clots, leg pain when walking, and even more serious problems such as dementia, kidney failure, or erection problems may appear. Due to lack of knowledge, sometimes the underlying cause is not detected because these symptoms are not directly associated with high cholesterol. For this reason, Gemma Yago, a nurse at the Hospital Clínic Barcelona, ​​recommends “that people over 35-40 years of age have a blood test to rule out hypercholesterolemia.”

This is crucial because high cholesterol levels do not usually show specific symptoms. However, in extreme cases, visible signs may appear, such as cholesterol deposits around the eyes, on the tendons, under the skin of the palms, elbows or heels, and even in the iris of the eye. These signs are useful in identifying people who have high cholesterol due to a genetic problem. In any case, the general recommendation To prevent any cardiovascular complications associated with high cholesterol is to maintain healthy lifestyle habits.

Risk factors associated with hypercholesterolemia

They are the same ones that increase the probability of suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

1

Tobacco.



2

Arterial hypertension.





3

Diabetes



4

Kidney failure.



5

Sedentary lifestyle



6

Excessive and unhealthy eating.



7

Family history of cardiovascular diseases at an early age.

