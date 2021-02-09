Tourism began to move this summer, in the midst of restrictions for the movement of people but, fundamentally, colored by the fear of Argentines who were torn between the fear of contagion and the need to leave their home and have a time of rest and relaxation.

There, weighed, in many families, the need for the children (without classes) to be able to go to the beach, walk or climb a mountain or visit and discover new places: everything has been and is valid to get rid of the long months of the pandemic, with the usual changes that we had to get used to due to the coronavirus.

Pinamar, summer 2021.

But the choice of the different tourist destinations threw certain risks due to the movement of people. An example of that, was lived on the beaches of Pinamar, where the youngest were – in some cases – agglutinated and without respecting distance, with many and many stripped of chinstraps for being outdoors.

In some summer destinations, the realization of clandestine parties, which tried to be deactivated by the municipal and police authorities of the different districts. These parties were also activated in cities where there was a greater presence of young people, who were tried to attract to participate.

Sun and beach day on the Atlantic Coast.

Therefore, the national authorities analyzed which were the most “risky” places, when the virus was circulating, taking into account the main tourist destinations in Argentina and were measured in the categories of “Low risk”, “medium risk”, “high risk” and “very high risk”.

The result was the following:

Low risk: Purmamarca (Salta), San Rafael and Tunuyán (Mendoza).

Purmamarca, Jujuy, Quebrada de Humahuaca

Medium risk: Merlo (San Luis), Cafayate (Salta) and Mina Clavero (Córdoba).

High risk: Pinamar (Buenos Aires Atlantic Coast), Gualeguaychú (Entre Ríos) and Calamuchita (Córdoba). It is worth remembering in this last destination, a party in a spa, where dozens of young people gathered, without masks or distancing.

In a spa in Santa Rosa de Calamuchita, the police could not disperse hundreds of young people without a mask or distance.

Very high risk: San Bernardo (Atlantic Coast), Las Grutas (Río Negro) and Villa La Angostura (Neuquén). In the provinces of Río Negro and Neuquén, infections are still high and without being able to stop them drastically, which puts those two provinces in a delicate health situation.

This detail was part of an analysis made in the national government and to carry it out, they referred to the letter of the decree that regulates the current DISPO, Social, Preventive and Mandatory Distancing that governs the country.

There, they talk about the “case ratio“, that is, if the quotient between the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the last fourteen days and the number of confirmed cases accumulated in the previous fourteen days, is greater than 1.20.

In the localities determined as “high risk” and “very high risk”, a higher circulation of the virus was found, which alerted the health authorities of each province and the national Health Ministry.