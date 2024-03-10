If become detained by authorities while your immigration case is in progress, The ACLU states that you have two basic rights:
- Most people who are detained while their case is in progress are eligible to be released on bond or with other appearance conditions.
- The person has the right to call his or her attorney and family, as well as be visited by a legal professional while in detention.
If you are denied parole after being arrested for an immigration violation, You must request a hearing before an immigration judge. In most cases he can order your release or lower your bail.
How to act if you are arrested while undocumented in the United States?
Whether you are fixing your immigration status or do not have the necessary proof to remain in the United States, The ACLU recommendations when faced with an arrest are:
- Stay calm, do not resist or obstruct the work of official agents.
- Do not lie or provide false documentation.
- Memorize the phone numbers of your family and your lawyer.
- Remember that you have the right to remain silent, although in some states you will be required to provide your name.
- Unless the officer suspects you are carrying a weapon, you do not have to consent to being searched.
- If you have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) you have the right to consult with an attorney, the government is not required to provide you with one, but you can request a list of free or low-cost alternatives. cost.
