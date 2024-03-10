Despite their immigration status, all people in the United States have rights that they must know and defend. State or federal authorities cannot violate people's rights, harassing them, harassing them or imposing penalties without proper procedure. Due to its vulnerability, Undocumented immigrants must pay special attention how to react in certain situations, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) responds to What can be done if you are detained while your case is in progress.

If you arrived in the US territory irregularly, but once there you have completed the process to change your immigration status, then There are laws that allow you to remain in the country while your case is reviewed. It is important to note that everything depends on the particular situation. However, you have to know the circumstances to assert your rights.

If become detained by authorities while your immigration case is in progress, The ACLU states that you have two basic rights:

Most people who are detained while their case is in progress are eligible to be released on bond or with other appearance conditions.

The person has the right to call his or her attorney and family, as well as be visited by a legal professional while in detention.

If you are denied parole after being arrested for an immigration violation, You must request a hearing before an immigration judge. In most cases he can order your release or lower your bail.

How to act if you are arrested while undocumented in the United States?

Whether you are fixing your immigration status or do not have the necessary proof to remain in the United States, The ACLU recommendations when faced with an arrest are: