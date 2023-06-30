With the arrival of the covid-19 pandemicmany companies were forced to send their workers to work under the modality of home officeand despite the fact that the health contingency has been declared over by the World Health Organization for some time (WHO), various companies continue to allow their employees to work remotely

Under this framework, it is especially important to know the rights and obligations of Mexican workers when they are working under the modality of telecommuting.

However, it should be noted that it was recently published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the new one Official Mexican Standard 037 by which standards are established for the regulation of remote work in the Mexican Republic.

However, the obligations and rights, both for companies and for workers, contemplated in the new NOM 037 regarding home office, will begin to apply until next December of this 2023.

Despite this, it is good to know, once and for all, the rights and obligations of workers who work under the teleworking modality.

In this sense, the following are some of the obligations that companies must comply with their workers who telework, that is, the following are the rights of employees, according to NOM 037:

Give them the necessary tools to carry out their work: chair, computer, internet connection, proportional part of the electricity payment, printer, ink, as well as any other necessary tools.

Right to digital disconnection.

Have a suitable and safe place to work.

Home office workers have the same rights as those in the office.

Teleworking employees must attend face-to-face or virtual meetings, in order to avoid isolation.

Respect for privacy, since companies will not be able to use invasive mechanisms to verify the availability or connection of those who are doing home office

Meanwhile, among the obligations of home office workers, according to the new Official Mexican Standard 037, the fact that they must provide facilities for physical verification of health and safety conditions at work or apply a list stands out. verification in this regard, which includes photos and videos.