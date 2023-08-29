The Indian writer Suketu Mehta has spent half his life observing urban life. And counting it in books like The secret life of cities either This land is our land (both in Random House Literature). His gaze has sharpened, without dispassion, and he has moved away from himself to observe what is happening in the lives of others. But it was his first work, Total City: Bombay Lost and Found, the one that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2005 and established him as the metropolitan observer he is today. From that platform, he concludes in that book that between the democracy where he has lived since he was 14 (New York) and the one where he was born (India), the main difference —between the two largest democracies in the world— is that, in India, the poor vote.

More information

He also points out that, in New York, it is too isolated. “A person can die behind the closed doors of a flat and no one will know.” And he compares, of course, to explain that in India, on the other hand, there are so many people on the streets, so much noise, that one learns to live with the noise and allows disorder to relax one’s life. This leads him to give advice of the type: “When you give the thief the keys to the treasure, he does not steal.” Or to write down social observations like: “When a woman enters the house of her husband’s family, she loses her origins”. And, of course, it also leads you to explain the unreasonable reasons behind many urban icons.

He explains in that book that the Taj hotel —not to be confused with the Taj Mahal, the mausoleum that Emperor Shah Jahan had built in honor of the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal— was actually born out of a slight.

The Taj Mahal Palace hotel, designed by the architects Sitaram Khanderao Vaidya and DN Mirza, in a traditional style and built in the Colaba neighborhood of Mumbai, more than 1,000 kilometers from the 17th century mausoleum, was born from the strength that resentment gives. It was built because a man was not allowed to enter a fancy hotel. “When the prominent Parsi industrialist Jamsetji Tata was denied entry to Watson’s Hotel because he was a native, he swore revenge and built the massive Taj which, when completed in 1903, dwarfed the Watson in every way.” So far a story where it is born and why, sometimes, the desire for human improvement wins.

Cover of the book ‘Total City’. Random House Literature

But note Mehta’s conclusion: “It’s not so much a hotel as a proving ground for the ego. It is in the lobby and adjoining toilets of the Taj that one tests one’s self-esteem; In theory, anyone can escape the heat and sit in the luxurious lobby, on the ornate sofas, among the billionaire Arabs and socialite ladies, or relieve themselves in the gleaming toilets. But you need your self-esteem to be projected to the numerous doormen and attendants of those toilets; you need to convince yourself that you are in your element to convince others that you are. And then you realize that the most intimidating goalie is within you.”

With that psychological and sociological way of looking at cities, Mehta, in an interview I conducted with him a few months ago in New York, described Dubai as a sister city to Bombay. “A dystopian city for us. And fascinating.” I write down below what did not fit in that interview published in EL PAÍS SEMANAL.

Where does the fascination lie?

—He has known how to grow with trade. The one with oil is Abu Dhabi. And mind you, it’s the one with the global rich.

-Because?

“Because it gives them what they want.”

“And what do they want?”

—They want the Louvre, the Guggenheim…

—Is culture what the world’s rich want or lax laws?

—Abu Dhabi, like Dubai, is a deeply unfair society. 90% of the population works for 10%. And that 10% want to be like a God: they want the best art, a ski slope in the desert, and live cool in the desert. The point is that they get it.

Mehta says that he was a professor there “because, of course, they also have the best universities: NYU (New York University), Georgetown, Cornell… As with museums, they have university franchises. American universities have become Starbucks.

“Why do they play that?” Why not limit the quality to be able to serve it?

—They use the excuse of democracy: many people want to study in the US. They have the money to do so. And the US has decided to export, to bring the product to the customer. Exporting the American education model so as not to interrupt other cultural or religious customs is a way to change the world little by little.

—And 90% of the population?

“As unfair and savage as it is, people who go to work in Dubai make more money there than they do back home in Bombay. How do you tell them not to go?

Is education above all a business?

—It’s a business, but it’s also change. In Abu Dhabi I took my students to the area where the workers live. That is a microworld: there are people from Ghana, from Pakistan, Filipinos, Afghans, people from all over the world. There is more diversity outside of Dubai than in New York.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe