Starting next Monday, 37 basic health zones in Madrid, areas in which between 20,000 and 30,000 people who depend on the same health center live, will be confined to the perimeter. Its residents will only be able to enter and leave for justified reasons: work, study, care for dependents, medical appointments … They are ground zero for the epidemic, neighborhoods where the incidence of the coronavirus is four times the Spanish average. What epidemiologists call uncontrolled community transmission occurs in them. In other words, so much virus circulates that it is practically impossible to trace the chains of contagion. In this situation, tracking and isolation no longer work: mobility must be restricted.

But these high incidence areas are not distributed randomly. An analysis of the census tracts contained in each basic health zone reveals some patterns: the confined areas are poorer, denser, and have a high proportion of immigrant population. Restrictions have been imposed in basic health areas with an incidence of more than 1,000 cases in 14 days per 100,000 people, with some exceptions. Lavapiés (central Madrid), Doctor Trueta and Miguel Servet (Alcorcón), Las Fronteras (Torrejón de Ardoz) and Sierra de Guadarrama (Collado Villalba) exceed that threshold but will not be confined. On the other hand, Las Margaritas and Sánchez Morate (Getafe) and Francia (Fuenlabrada), below, will suffer the restrictions. The latter has an incidence of 661.

1. They are essentially poor neighborhoods. None of the 37 restricted areas has an above-average income. On the contrary: among the restricted areas are four of the five poorest areas of the community (San Cristóbal, San Blas, Isabel II and Orcasur). The explanation is in the incidence. As the graph shows, there is a clear relationship between the spread of the disease and income: the areas hardest hit by the virus are poor neighborhoods, while no wealthy neighborhood clearly exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

José Miguel Carrasco, member of the board of directors of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, recalls that social determinants (our living conditions) explain most of the inequalities in health, and that the coronavirus is no exception. “Not everyone has the same possibilities to choose the conditions and behaviors of healthy life. In these neighborhoods you cannot choose whether you keep the safe distance on the subway when you go to work or how many people live per square meter ”, he assures.

If these conditions influence diseases in general, even more so in contagious diseases such as covid, Carrasco emphasizes. That is why she affirms that one should not talk about “ways of life” —the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, assured at the beginning of the week in the regional parliament that the “way of life” of immigration explained the infections— but of living conditions.

2. They are also relatively dense sites. Restricted areas are characterized by being densely populated. The area per inhabitant is about 27 square meters – medium -, while in non-restricted areas there are 42 square meters per person. Living tighter is another factor that experts logically link to a higher rate of infections. In the graph it is easy to see that there are dense neighborhoods with high and low incidence, by chance or due to the effect of other factors such as income, but that in spacious neighborhoods the incidence is never very high.

The size of the houses is also relevant. We have observed this by going to the 2011 census: areas with restrictions are distinguished by having few large houses. There, the homes of more than 106 square meters are only 2% or 3% – median -, while in the rest of the health areas these houses are typically 10% or 15%.

“If we could refine more, we would see that in these neighborhoods there is more precarious work, much less teleworking and more overcrowding, understood as the number of people per house and square meter,” says Manuel Franco, a researcher at the University of Alcalá who specializes in health inequalities. The inequalities we now see with the coronavirus actually reflect a pattern already known in the city. Franco mentions a 2015 study on the gap between rich and poor in several European cities that concluded that Madrid was the most segregated in the previous decade. It is not only that nothing has been done to prevent it, he says, but that “gasoline has been poured into it for years.”

Franco, also a professor at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, considers that the measures adopted by Madrid are undecided and does not believe that they will work because they have been taken too late. “We are going to total confinement,” he assures, “and this time it will cost us more, the population will be more reticent.” The one he criticizes the most is the closure of public parks in the 37 health zones. “It’s cruel, it’s cruelty,” he says. “They should have done the opposite, asking people to go out to the parks during the day, closing them at night to avoid bottles that cannot be controlled and putting means to monitor that the rule of not meeting more than six people is met “, Add. Open spaces, remember, are safer than closed ones. And these (bars, restaurants, betting houses) are going to remain open.

Carrasco assures that the restriction measures announced in Madrid should be accompanied by the strengthening of health services, both in primary and specialized care and public health. “They are all confinement measures. Knowing what the living conditions are in these neighborhoods, knowing that overcrowding is very high, it is clear that the measures may not only consist of people staying at home, but also responding to this overcrowding. It has already happened with outbreaks on farms: measures are needed to address the conditions in which this population works ”.

3. Restricted areas also have a larger population of immigrant origin. On average, these areas have 17% of the population born outside the European Union, while in the rest of the areas the figure is 9%. Seven of the 10 areas with the most population from outside Europe are on the list of neighborhoods with restrictions, including the two on the extreme, Martínez de la Riva (Puente de Vallecas district) and San Cristóbal (Villaverde), where up to a 30% of the neighbors are of immigrant origin.

It is not a surprise because we know that immigrants tend to be poorer and live in high-density neighborhoods. San Cristóbal, without going any further, is the health area with the lowest income of all.

4. They are areas of the left and quite abstentionists. 6 of the 10 zones with the most left-wing votes in the community are confined. And only in one of the 37 did the right-wing parties add more votes, in Humanes, where Vox had one of its best results. But this pattern is surely explained by income as well. The richest neighborhoods clearly vote to the right (in Madrid), and in those neighborhoods the incidence of the virus is lower. Income will probably also explain another pattern: in confined areas, voter turnout in 2009 was 66% —on median—, while in the rest of the community that figure was around 76%.

Methodology. To study the sociodemographic characteristics of each basic health area, we have relied on the census sections they contain, on which we have more detailed information. Each zone contains an average of 12 or 13 sections. There are some with 51 sections (Goya) and a few with a single section (Rascafría). To summarize the characteristics of each area, we have taken an average: the income of the Goya area, for example, is the average of the income of its 51 sections. We have ignored the sections that cross various health zones. The result is, therefore, an approximation. It can be interpreted like this: we are using the sections that each zone contains as “witness neighborhoods”, which report their rent or their vote.

Sources. The incidence of basic health areas is offered by the Community of Madrid. The data from rent by sections are from the INE. Also the population figures, which come out of the January 2020 standard. The information about the size of the dwellings comes from from the 2011 census. The data from vote and abstention are published by the Ministry of the Interior.

