Whether you have a baby on the way and is about to be born or is already in your arms, you should keep in mind that register your baby It is one of the essential steps since it will bring you a series of benefits. Today we show you what are the Requirements to register a baby in the State of Mexico.

Possibly not all people know it, but before processing the birth certificate, in Mexico it is essential that you register your baby, since this document provides legality of its existence. In case you are in the Mexico statewe show you below the rRequirements you need to register your baby.

What is the birth registration?

The Birth registry is permanent and official that offers the legal recognition of your identity. It specifies who her father is, as well as the place of birth, with which the child will also be able to obtain his birth certificate.

This document is also a fundamental human right since it guarantees that the rights of each child are respected, including protection from violence and receiving essential social services, including health care.

What are the requirements to register a baby in the State of Mexico?

Perform the registration of your baby in the State of Mexico It is quite simple, you just have to meet the requirements that we show you below:

Certified birth certificate of the parents

Birth certificate of the minor (issued by the doctor at the time of birth)

Current official identification of the people who will register the newborn

Take the minor to the Civil Registry offices

Submit the registration application signed by both parents

Make an appointment for this procedure

How much does it cost to register a newborn in the State of Mexico?

The registration of a baby in the State of Mexico It is completely free, so no one can charge you for doing it in the civil registry offices. A very important aspect is that you make an appointment before going to these offices. For this, you must enter the official platform of the Civil Registry of the State of Mexico and go to the newborn registration appointments section in EdoMex, there you can select the date and time to attend.

Finally, it is important that you do the registry of your baby as soon as possible and that you can carry out this procedure in any of the civil registry officesusually it is stated that you only have 30 days to do it, however it is possible to do it later without problem.