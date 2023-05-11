For many people, obtaining residency in the United States is a big step in their lives. The residence, also known as “green card”, allows foreigners to live and work permanently in the country.

However, the process can be complicated and requires meeting certain requirements. We tell you.

(Keep reading: United States: this is the procedure to go live with a relative)

According to the official website of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), there are several ways to obtain residence in the country.

One of them is through a close relative who is already a citizen or permanent resident. Another way is through a job offer from a US employer.

It is also possible to obtain residency through the Diversity Visa Program, which grants a limited number of visas to people from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.

Additionally, applicants may qualify for residency through investment in the country. The USCIS offers the Immigrant Investment Visa, which requires an investment of at least $900,000 in a business in the United States.

For many people, obtaining residency in the United States is a big step in their lives. See also The United States will 'give up' the use and production of antipersonnel mines Photo: EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

(Also: the US removes some requirements to apply for the Green Card: this is the process)

To qualify for residency, applicants must also meet certain personal requirements. This includes having no criminal record and not being considered a threat to national security.

In addition, applicants must complete Form I-485 Adjustment of Status and submit it along with other documents, including proof of identity and immigration status, and proof that they meet immigration requirements.

Once the application is submitted, USCIS will conduct an interview with the applicant. and, if necessary, will perform a background check and medical evaluation.

It is important to note that the process of obtaining residency in the United States can be long and complicated.

In fact, it can take several months or even years, depending on the applicant’s situation and the volume of applications being processed.

It is also important to note that there are several ways to obtain legal help in the process of obtaining residency in the United States.

(In context: How many attempts do you have to pass the American citizenship test?)

USCIS offers customer support services and access to online resources. In addition, there are lawyers and non-profit organizations that can help applicants in their process.

ANDRES FELIPE LEÓN MAFFIOLD

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news