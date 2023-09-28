If you are about to meet the 65 years required to be a beneficiary of the Welfare Pension or you are already of age but have not yet registered, it is important that you take into account the required documents:

1. Current and legible birth certificate

2. Certified Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

3. Proof of address no older than three months

4. Official identification with photograph (INE, Passport, Inapam, Military Card)

Although there is still no estimated date for the delivery of these documents in a new call, the Welfare Secretariat It will be pending to provide this information when it has it.

How do you know if you are already in the Wellbeing Pension?

To find out if you are affiliated with the Welfare Pension, follow these steps:

1. Enter the official portal of the Welfare Pension for Seniors.

2. Indicate the date on which you completed your procedure.

3. Select the state in which you reside.

4. Click ‘Get’.

5. Search your name in the list provided to confirm your beneficiary status.

Remember that all the procedures of the Government of Mexico are free, and you do not have to pay any membership fee. If you have questions, you can call the Wellness Line at 800 639 42 64 from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.